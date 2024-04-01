Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Price to ATH: One Big 599K BTC Barrier Lies Ahead

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Top analyst uncovers key Bitcoin (BTC) levels to watch in next leg up
    Mon, 1/04/2024 - 13:23
    Bitcoin Price to ATH: One Big 599K BTC Barrier Lies Ahead
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin's (BTC) price has found solid ground at the $68,300 mark, indicating it is on track to reach a new all-time high (ATH). Amid this optimism, crypto analyst Ali Martinez has pointed to a key resistance level that could dampen the price of the world’s leading digital asset.

    Advertisement

    Major resistance ahead of Bitcoin

    In a recent post on X, Ali stated that Bitcoin’s price could see a downswing range of between $65,250 and $63,150 if it falls below $68,300. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Scores Historic Monthly Close

    Surprisingly, within this support range, Ali mentioned that around 760,000 wallets have bought 520,000 BTC. This suggests that a large percentage of crypto investors have ownership of the world’s leading cryptocurrency at this level, making it a pivotal level to watch.

    The major resistance level pointed out on Ali’s chart for Bitcoin to reach a new high of $70,320 involves a total volume of 599,260 BTC from 736,380 addresses. According to Ali, surpassing this level could open the door for Bitcoin to continue its bullish momentum.

    Ali’s chart also highlighted that 64.52% (1.82 million BTC) is in the money, while the remaining 35.45% (998,910 BTC) is out of the money. Currently, Bitcoin is trading at $69,709, with a trading volume that has increased by 49.76% to $25.9 billion, in addition to its market capitalization standing at $1.3 trillion.

    Investors making big bet on Bitcoin

    In a bullish case for Bitcoin, renowned economist Peter Schiff predicted a price of $94,000 to match the price of the dollar. While Schiff's comment was made in jest, the figure has some merit. Bitcoin has recently experienced a historic rise, surpassing expectations and reaching previously unimaginable heights.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hashrate New High: 'Three Times More Money,' CryptoQuant CEO Says

    Meanwhile, Tim Draper, a renowned investor, disclosed that he invested 300 Bitcoin to a crypto firm, obtaining a 4% share in the unidentified business. In 10 years, he claimed to have made 15 BTC from the investment.  While this sum appeared small to many, Draper highlighted how the obtained returns represented a 15x return on his investment when measured in dollars.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Over $158 Million in Solana (SOL) Mysteriously Moved to Coinbase
    2024/04/01 13:19
    Over $158 Million in Solana (SOL) Mysteriously Moved to Coinbase
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Elon Musk Makes Surprising Cardano (ADA) Move, But There's Big Catch
    2024/04/01 13:19
    Elon Musk Makes Surprising Cardano (ADA) Move, But There's Big Catch
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Solana (SOL) Institutional Appeal Skyrockets as Grayscale Solana Trust Surges
    2024/04/01 13:19
    Solana (SOL) Institutional Appeal Skyrockets as Grayscale Solana Trust Surges
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2024 Is Coming in May!
    IXO™ 2024: South Korea's Largest Web3 Roadshow Expands Lineup
    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Price to ATH: One Big 599K BTC Barrier Lies Ahead
    Over $158 Million in Solana (SOL) Mysteriously Moved to Coinbase
    Elon Musk Makes Surprising Cardano (ADA) Move, But There's Big Catch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD