    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 31

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long will bounce back of Bitcoin (BTC) last?
    Sun, 31/03/2024 - 14:45
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 31
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.66% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 7.72%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is trading above the local resistance level of $70,555. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the rise may continue to the $71,000 area tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    Bears have failed to maintain the fall after yesterday's bearish candle closure. If the rise continues and the bar closes not far from the resistance of $71,649, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout followed by a blast to $73,000.

    Image by TradingView

    Bulls are more powerful than bears on the weekly chart. However, it is too early to make any far predictions as the rate has not reached the recently formed resistance of $73,755.

    If the growth continues, traders may expect a new all-time high in April.

    Bitcoin is trading at $70,710 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

