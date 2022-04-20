Bitcoin Mirroring 2018 Bear Market with Long Bearish Streak

The Bitcoin price is down 13% since the start of the year after failed attempts to end the bearish streak

As noted by trader Luke Martin, Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, has now spent the longest number of days below the yearly open since the 2018 bear market, with bulls struggling to regain momentum.



Notably, Bitcoin spent less than a month below the early open four out of five years over the period from 2017 to 2022.

The bellwether cryptocurrency is currently trading at $41,384 on the Bitstamp exchange. It is down 13.30% year-to-date, underperforming the S&P 500 index and gold.