Bitcoin Investor Scaramucci Names 3 Reasons Why He's Bullish on Flagship Cryptocurrency

Alex Dovbnya
The prominent investor has three compelling reasons for his bullish stance on Bitcoin, all pointing towards one name
Tue, 10/17/2023 - 20:08
Anthony Scaramucci, a notable investor, has three compelling reasons for his bullish stance on Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency. All of them point toward one name: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. 

Catalysts for Bitcoin's surge

As reported by U.Today, Scaramucci recently listed several reasons for his positive outlook on Bitcoin, including the potential for a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), Bitcoin's upcoming halving, federal easing, the rising demand for hard assets as the US deficit becomes more prominent among investors, and its inclusion in model portfolios. 

He pointed out the significance of an ETF, which, if approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), would effectively reduce regulatory risks and solve issues of access for traditional investors. Additionally, with major financial institutions like BlackRock and Invesco showing interest, Scaramucci believes that Bitcoin's limited supply will soon be more actively marketed to clients.

Fink is bullish on Bitcoin 

Amid recent misleading reports that the SEC had approved BlackRock's Bitcoin spot ETF, causing a spike in Bitcoin's price, the SEC responded with a stern warning about the trustworthiness of online information.

BlackLarry Fink, in a recent interview, expressed that the incident underlines the rapidly growing interest in digital currencies. 

Drawing from his conversations with BlackRock's global clientele, Fink emphasized a mounting enthusiasm for crypto investments. 

Looking forward, Fink envisions cryptocurrency as an essential asset for investors, especially as a refuge during economic uncertainties.

