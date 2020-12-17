ENG
RU

Bitcoin Hits $23,000 as It Continues Its Historic Ascent

News
Thu, 12/17/2020 - 09:17
article image
Yuri Molchan
Flagship cryptocurrency has taken another major step up and breached the $23,000 level
Bitcoin Hits $23,000 as It Continues Its Historic Ascent
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Bitcoin continues rising at an astounding pace. On Dec. 16, it first surged above the $20,000 level, then broke through $22,000 just as easily.

Another all-time high has been set now, as the king crypto surpassed the $23,000 level on crypto exchanges.

BTC
Image via TradingView

Related Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Claims Bitcoin's New Highs Have "Very Little" Technical Significance
Related
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Claims Bitcoin's New Highs Have "Very Little" Technical Significance

Bitcoin continues ascending as more news of the Fed planning to print more USD emerges. Along with it, more and more big-name financial institutions are getting into Bitcoin to rescue their cash reserves from devaluation.

At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $23,306.

#Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Evercore Sees Cryptocurrency Offering as Major Catalyst for PayPal in 2021
News
12/14/2020 - 14:19

Evercore Sees Cryptocurrency Offering as Major Catalyst for PayPal in 2021

Alex Dovbnya
article image Grayscale, MicroStrategy Could Be Driving Bitcoin Liquidity Crisis Closer with Massive BTC Acquisitions
News
12/16/2020 - 09:32

Grayscale, MicroStrategy Could Be Driving Bitcoin Liquidity Crisis Closer with Massive BTC Acquisitions

Yuri Molchan
article image Billionaire Mark Cuban Prefers Bananas Over Bitcoin Despite Rally to $23,700
News
12/17/2020 - 16:04

Billionaire Mark Cuban Prefers Bananas Over Bitcoin Despite Rally to $23,700

Alex Dovbnya