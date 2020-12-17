Bitcoin Hits $23,000 as It Continues Its Historic Ascent

Flagship cryptocurrency has taken another major step up and breached the $23,000 level

Bitcoin continues rising at an astounding pace. On Dec. 16, it first surged above the $20,000 level, then broke through $22,000 just as easily.

Another all-time high has been set now, as the king crypto surpassed the $23,000 level on crypto exchanges.

Bitcoin continues ascending as more news of the Fed planning to print more USD emerges. Along with it, more and more big-name financial institutions are getting into Bitcoin to rescue their cash reserves from devaluation.

At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $23,306.