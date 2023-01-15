Bitcoin Has Stopped Trading Like Tech Stock, Gold Bug Says

Sun, 01/15/2023 - 18:55
article image
Alex Dovbnya
A gold bug claims that Bitcoin has managed to weather the cryptocurrency winter
Bitcoin Has Stopped Trading Like Tech Stock, Gold Bug Says
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to financial analyst James Turk, Bitcoin has managed to survive the latest cryptocurrency winter. 

Turk has noted that the largest cryptocurrency has been now moving in tandem with gold. Thus, it has stopped behaving like a typical tech stock. 

Investors watched Bitcoin surge to the much-coveted $21,000 level. The significant move was fueled by growing confidence that the world's biggest cryptocurrency may have hit the bottom of the bearish cycle. Moreover, U.S. inflation appears to have peaked, which bodes well for risk assets. 

Ether, Cardano and Dogecoin also made significant gains, but Bitcoin has so far managed to outperform them.  

Related
Former SEC Official Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin’s Recent Recovery
Collectively, these leaps sent crypto’s total market capitalization soaring above $1 trillion for the first time in more than two months.

Bitcoin suffered substantial losses in 2022 due to the dabble whammy of the unfavorable macro environment and a slew of crypto scandals. The cryptocurrency ended up plunging to the $15,000 level aid the FTX disaster.  

The cryptocurrency is still down roughly 70% from its November 2021 all-time high. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 15
01/15/2023 - 20:30
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 15
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Former SEC Official Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin’s Recent Recovery
01/15/2023 - 16:54
Former SEC Official Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin’s Recent Recovery
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 15
01/15/2023 - 14:43
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 15
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk