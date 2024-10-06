Bitcoin Eyes $63K as Saylor Promotes "Piece of Cyberspace"

Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor recently took to the X social media network in order to urge his followers to buy "a piece of cyberspace."

This is not the first time when Saylor has brought up the futuristic concept in order to promote the largest cryptocurrency.

"Bitcoin is a shiny city in cyberspace. And you can go there once you understand it," Saylor said back in 2022 during his speech at the Atlas Society gala.

"If you can transfer something of value through cyberspace without a trusted third party, that means you can manifest something of value in cyberspace without a trusted third party. That means you can create and store and transfer energy in the digital realm," he explained.

According to Saylor, Satoshi Nakamoto, the fabled Bitcoin creator, managed to open a "portal" from the physical realm into the digital realm, causing energy to flow into cyberspace.

Saylor also used the cyberspace metaphor during his March interview with CNBC, during which he described Bitcoin as expensive real estate. The Bitcoin evangelist believes that the main role of the original cryptocurrency is to ensure the preservation of capital. He does not view Bitcoin as a medium of exchange.

Bitcoin comes close to $63,000

Saylor's most recent Bitcoin pitch has coincided with the cryptocurrency's renewed rally.

Earlier today, the cryptocurrency came close to reclaiming the $63,000 level, peaking at $62,910.

MicroStrategy is, of course, the leading Bitcoin holder by an enormous margin.

The value of the company's Bitcoin holdings stands at a whopping $15.8 billion.