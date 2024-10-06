Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Eyes $63K as Saylor Promotes "Piece of Cyberspace"

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Saylor has repeatedly promoted the largest cryptocurrency as a piece of cyberspace
    Sun, 6/10/2024 - 18:49
    Bitcoin Eyes $63K as Saylor Promotes "Piece of Cyberspace"
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor recently took to the X social media network in order to urge his followers to buy "a piece of cyberspace."

    Advertisement

    This is not the first time when Saylor has brought up the futuristic concept in order to promote the largest cryptocurrency. 

    "Bitcoin is a shiny city in cyberspace. And you can go there once you understand it," Saylor said back in 2022 during his speech at the Atlas Society gala.  

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Eyes $63K as Saylor Promotes "Piece of Cyberspace"
    'No One Knows Who Satoshi Is': Adam Back Ends HBO Hype
    Bitcoin Is Up 8,700,000,000% Since This Key Event
    SHIB Burns Plunge on All Time Frames, What's Happening?

    "If you can transfer something of value through cyberspace without a trusted third party, that means you can manifest something of value in cyberspace without a trusted third party. That means you can create and store and transfer energy in the digital realm," he explained.  

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin Is Up 8,700,000,000% Since This Key Event
    Sun, 10/06/2024 - 07:52
    Bitcoin Is Up 8,700,000,000% Since This Key Event
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    According to Saylor, Satoshi Nakamoto, the fabled Bitcoin creator, managed to open a "portal" from the physical realm into the digital realm, causing energy to flow into cyberspace. 

    Saylor also used the cyberspace metaphor during his March interview with CNBC, during which he described Bitcoin as expensive real estate. The Bitcoin evangelist believes that the main role of the original cryptocurrency is to ensure the preservation of capital. He does not view Bitcoin as a medium of exchange. 

    Bitcoin comes close to $63,000 

    Saylor's most recent Bitcoin pitch has coincided with the cryptocurrency's renewed rally. 

    Earlier today, the cryptocurrency came close to reclaiming the $63,000 level, peaking at $62,910. 

    Related
    Ancient Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Activated as BTC Recovers After Big Drop
    Wed, 10/02/2024 - 12:16
    Ancient Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Activated as BTC Recovers After Big Drop
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    MicroStrategy is, of course, the leading Bitcoin holder by an enormous margin.

    The value of the company's Bitcoin holdings stands at a whopping $15.8 billion. 

    #Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 6, 2024 - 16:00
    What's Next for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price? Bollinger Bands Unveil Epic Scenario
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 6, 2024 - 15:45
    MicroStrategy Makes Next Big Step With Bitcoin Advocate Search
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Moongate Launches New Rewards Program and NFT Collection
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Sabai Protocol Partners with Victus Capital to Accelerate Tokenization of Real-World Assets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Eyes $63K as Saylor Promotes "Piece of Cyberspace"
    What's Next for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price? Bollinger Bands Unveil Epic Scenario
    MicroStrategy Makes Next Big Step With Bitcoin Advocate Search
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD