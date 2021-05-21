Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Hits 1 Million Twitter Followers, Dwarfing Peter Schiff

News
Fri, 05/21/2021 - 13:27
article image
Alex Dovbnya
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has seen a tenfold increase in followers since adopting Bitcoin
Cover image via twitter.com
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has surpassed 1 million Twitter followers, becoming the first Bitcoin maximalist to achieve such a milestone.

His business intelligence firm adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset on Aug. 11, 2020.

Since then, Saylor has become one of the most prominent voices within the Bitcoin community, with his follower count growing from 126,000 users to the aforementioned one million mark.

All entities controlled by the billionaire have now acquired 111,000 BTC, according to his May 18 tweet.

Saylor has more than doubled the total follower count of gold bug and Bitcoin nemesis Peter Schiff.

The former had three times fewer followers than the latter last August.

The MicroStrategy CEO has also raced ahead of crypto influencer Anthony Pompliano and Litecoin creator Charlie Lee.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

