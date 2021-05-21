Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Hits 1 Million Twitter Followers, Dwarfing Peter Schiff

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has seen a tenfold increase in followers since adopting Bitcoin

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has surpassed 1 million Twitter followers, becoming the first Bitcoin maximalist to achieve such a milestone.

Image by twitter.com

His business intelligence firm adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset on Aug. 11, 2020.



Since then, Saylor has become one of the most prominent voices within the Bitcoin community, with his follower count growing from 126,000 users to the aforementioned one million mark.

Image by socialblade.com

All entities controlled by the billionaire have now acquired 111,000 BTC, according to his May 18 tweet.

Saylor has more than doubled the total follower count of gold bug and Bitcoin nemesis Peter Schiff.The former had three times fewer followers than the latter last August.The MicroStrategy CEO has also raced ahead of crypto influencer Anthony Pompliano and Litecoin creator Charlie Lee.