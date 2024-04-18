Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price at Risk of Dropping to $52,000, Warns Analyst

    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    CryptoQuant highlights potential risk for Bitcoin price drop to $52,000 as halving nears
    Thu, 18/04/2024 - 12:15
    Contents
    As the much-anticipated Bitcoin (BTC) halving approaches, analysts are sounding the alarm on potential price drops. CryptoQuant, a leading cryptocurrency analytics platform, has warned that Bitcoin's price could plummet to $52,000 if certain key levels are breached.

    CryptoQuant highlighted growing uncertainty on the Bitcoin derivatives market. The platform pointed out that derivative traders are showing far more caution than in previous halving cycles. This caution is particularly notable as the market sees an influx of new institutional players.

    The caution among derivatives traders is reflected in the declining open interest and funding rates, as illustrated in the BTC chart. Open interest refers to the total number of outstanding derivatives contracts, while funding rates indicate the cost of holding long positions relative to short positions.

    Key price levels to watch

    According to CryptoQuant, if Bitcoin's price breaks below the $60,000 mark, which it is currently hovering just above at $61,723, the cryptocurrency could see a decline to $52,000. This potential drop represents a significant correction from current levels and could signal a short-term bearish trend.

    However, the analysis also noted the strong presence of institutional Bitcoin Spot ETFs on the market. These institutional players could potentially accumulate excess supply from liquidations near the $60,000 support level, providing some support to the price and preventing a more severe decline.

    Institutional involvement and market dynamics

    The increasing involvement of institutional investors in the cryptocurrency market has been a significant trend in recent months. Institutional Bitcoin Spot ETFs, in particular, have gained significant dominance and influence over the market.

    These institutional players often have a longer-term investment horizon and may be more inclined to accumulate Bitcoin during price dips, viewing them as buying opportunities rather than reasons to panic. Their presence could, therefore, play a crucial role in stabilizing the market and supporting the price around the $60,000 level.

    As Bitcoin's halving event looms closer, the crypto market is bracing for potential volatility. While CryptoQuant's warning of a potential drop to $52,000 is cause for concern, the strong presence of institutional investors could provide some support to the price.

