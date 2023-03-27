Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 27

Mon, 03/27/2023 - 17:30
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Bitcoin (BTC) keep rising faster than altcoins?
The market is trading sideways on the first day of the week.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.76% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the local chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is about to break the recently formed support at $27,710. If the breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a drop to the $27,200-$27,400 zone.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Despite yesterday's bullish candle, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has once again failed to fix above the $28,000 zone, which is locally bearish. If the situation does not change, the decline may continue to the zone around $27,000.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as the week has just started. If buyers manage to seize the initiative and get the price back above the $28,000 zone, there are high chances to see the breakout of the resistance at $28,936 soon.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
Show all