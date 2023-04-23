Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for April 23

Original U.Today article

How long will correction of Bitcoin (BTC) last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Buyers are not giving up so easily, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.19% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price is trading in the middle of the narrow channel between the support at $27,491 and the resistance at $27,757.

If closure happens near the $27,700 mark or above, the breakout may lead to a blast to the $27,900-$28,000 area tomorrow.

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has reached the zone of interest of buyers ($27,000-$28,000). If sellers' pressure continues and the bar closes near the support at $26,688, there is a chance to see a further drop to the $26,000 area next week.

A similar situation is on the weekly time frame. However, if a breakout happens, the drop can be more profound and lead to a decline to the $24,500-$25,000 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-May.

Bitcoin is trading at $27,713 at press time.