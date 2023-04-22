DOGE Price Analysis for April 22

The first day of the weekend has turned out to be bearish for most of the coins.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has lost the most value today, falling by 5.66%.
Despite the sharp decline, the price of DOGE is approaching the local resistance at $0.07936.
If buyers can hold the gained initiative, there is a chance to see a breakout followed by a further rise to the $0.080 area and above.
On the daily time frame, there are no signals for a reversal yet. At the moment, traders should focus on the $0.08 zone. If bulls cannot restore the price above it shortly, the fall may continue to the support at $0.06393.
On the weekly chart, the price of DOGE has continued to drop after the false breakout of the resistance at $0.0998. However, the rate is far from the key levels, which means that sideways trading in the wide range of $0.07-$0.09 is the more likely scenario until mid-May.
DOGE is trading at $0.07929 at press time.