DOGE Price Analysis for April 22

Sat, 04/22/2023 - 19:00
Denys Serhiichuk
Are there signals for bounce back of DOGE's rate?
DOGE Price Analysis for April 22
The first day of the weekend has turned out to be bearish for most of the coins.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE has lost the most value today, falling by 5.66%.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

Despite the sharp decline, the price of DOGE is approaching the local resistance at $0.07936.

If buyers can hold the gained initiative, there is a chance to see a breakout followed by a further rise to the $0.080 area and above.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

On the daily time frame, there are no signals for a reversal yet. At the moment, traders should focus on the $0.08 zone. If bulls cannot restore the price above it shortly, the fall may continue to the support at $0.06393.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

On the weekly chart, the price of DOGE has continued to drop after the false breakout of the resistance at $0.0998. However, the rate is far from the key levels, which means that sideways trading in the wide range of $0.07-$0.09 is the more likely scenario until mid-May.

DOGE is trading at $0.07929 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

