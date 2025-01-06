Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Already Outperforming This Year, Here's How

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitcoin sets bullish pace for January as price nears $100,000
    Mon, 6/01/2025 - 10:06
    A
    A
    A
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Already Outperforming This Year, Here's How
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC) is showing true leadership in the digital currency ecosystem amid its soaring price. Current market data pegs the price of BTC at $99,399.18, up by 1.6% in the past 24 hours. For Bitcoin, growth since the start of the year remains linearly bullish, with a lot volatility to match.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin price beating history

    Data from Cryptorank showcases what this month holds for the price of Bitcoin. Historically, January remains a mildly bullish month for the coin. Bitcoin's price had an average growth rate of 9.55% in January.

    Related
    Bitwise CEO Says Bitcoin Scarcity Will Feel More Dramatic
    Mon, 01/06/2025 - 07:55
    Bitwise CEO Says Bitcoin Scarcity Will Feel More Dramatic
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Just six days into the month, Bitcoin has already jumped by 6.32%, setting a bullish pace. If this momentum is sustained, chances are the coin might hit a historic high, as last seen in January 2023, when it jumped 39%.

    Article image
    Bitcoin Monthly Performance Chart. Source: Cryptorank

    The growth of BTC is tied to many factors, including the level of adoption of spot Bitcoin ETF products and the impact of Bitcoin whales. Thus far, both classes of buyers have taken cautious approaches to the coin, as the coin keeps flashing the overbought signal.

    While firms like MicroStrategy have intentions to keep buying Bitcoin, creating a natural demand amid the limited daily supply, some pessimists remain who believe the coin’s price might slip soon.

    Meanwhile, this pessimistic view is not reflected in the coin's current price as it brandishes 5.76% growth week-to-date (WTD).

    Profitability remains major factor

    The price of BTC maintains strong resilience despite the intense volatility that masks its growth.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Approaching $100,000 in Weekend Trade
    Sun, 01/05/2025 - 10:50
    Bitcoin (BTC) Approaching $100,000 in Weekend Trade
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    While traders remain unsure about the short-term prospects of the coin, 94.82% of all BTC addresses, or 51.21 million wallets are in profit, making the prospects of a sell-off low. The cautious sentiment might remain as the coin confronts a mild sell wall around the $100,000 price.

    If Bitcoin records a positive daily close around this range, it might reclaim its $108,000 all-time high (ATH).

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 6, 2025 - 8:57
    Most Important XRP Level of 2025 Yet: Details
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 6, 2025 - 7:55
    Bitwise CEO Says Bitcoin Scarcity Will Feel More Dramatic
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Whale's Rolling Window: Vegan Altcoin Season?
    BloFin Achieves Major Milestones in 2024: Strengthening Trust and Advancing Toward the Top of the Industry
    Moonwalkers: An Experience That Transforms Motion into Rewards
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Already Outperforming This Year, Here's How
    Most Important XRP Level of 2025 Yet: Details
    Bitwise CEO Says Bitcoin Scarcity Will Feel More Dramatic
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD