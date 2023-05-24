Bitcoin (BTC) Might See Big Move, Here's Area of Interest per Glassnode

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Will Clemente, a crypto analyst, has drawn attention to a major compression on the BTC chart, which he infers to be a "big move soon."

According to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, high volatility for Bitcoin is on the horizon as liquidity and volumes decline across the board. It notes that with price ranges compressed and on-chain transfers at cycle lows, BTC is unlikely to sit still for very long.

As reported, Glassnode mentioned earlier in the week that the seven-day price range that Bitcoin has consolidated within is one of the tightest over the last three years.

This is comparable to January 2023 and July 2020, both of which preceded large market moves. The on-chain analytics firm stated this might suggest high volatility was imminent.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was down 3.91% in the last 24 hours at $26,295.

Here are areas of interest, per Glassnode

Glassnode stated that based on its recent evaluation of common technical pricing models, the Bitcoin spot price remains marginally above the currently equivalent 111 DMA and 200 WMA, providing a region of support.

In this context, the 111 DMA and the 200 MA both coincide with the $26,200 level.

Glassnode analysts say in the event of a volatile move below the aforementioned levels, the confluence between the 365 DMA ($22,300) and 200 DMA ($22,600) can then be considered an area of interest for price action.

In light of this, a well-defined range is seen between $22,300 and $26,200.

Additionally, Bitcoin is nearing historical oversold levels as the current adjusted MVRV ratio is coinciding with what were historically oversold levels in the 2018, 2019 and March 2020 cycle lows, Glassnode highlighted.

Notice that #Bitcoin appears to be losing all major areas of support. This increases the probability of a correction to the next important demand wall between $23,200 and $24,000, where 850,000 addresses had previously purchased 340,000 $BTC. pic.twitter.com/IvBLJKiSVw — Ali (@ali_charts) May 24, 2023

In the intermediate time frame, crypto analyst Ali spots an important wall between $23,200 and $24,000.

"Notice that Bitcoin appears to be losing all major areas of support. This increases the probability of a correction to the next important demand wall between $23,200 and $24,000, where 850,000 addresses had previously purchased 340,000 BTC," Ali tweeted.