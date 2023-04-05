Bitcoin (BTC) Could Hit 'Extreme Greed' Zone Once Again: Glassnode

Bitcoin could be on verge of reversal if it enters this zone

Bitcoin's recent uptrend could potentially lead the cryptocurrency into a "greed zone," as the digital asset has experienced steady growth over the last few months. To better understand this concept, it is essential to examine the Fear and Greed Index for Bitcoin and how it compares to other technical indicators, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

The Fear and Greed Index functions as a gauge that evaluates collective market sentiment toward Bitcoin by examining a variety of elements, including fluctuations on the market, trading volume, emotions expressed on social media and search patterns.

We have recently added the #Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index, which is now firmly within Greed territory.



Will this rally push $BTC into Extreme Greed like 2019, and 2021?



Or be overwhelmed by resistance like March 2020, or the 2022 deleveraging?



📊https://t.co/89w49UkXnC pic.twitter.com/k8NpbmiGtm — glassnode (@glassnode) April 5, 2023

This index operates on a scale from 0 to 100, where 0 signifies "extreme fear" and 100 embodies "extreme greed." A high value on the index implies that traders may be excessively positive, potentially setting the stage for a market pullback. In contrast, a low index value might indicate a favorable buying opportunity, as price declines could be driven by fear.

The RSI, on the other hand, is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements to determine whether an asset is overbought or oversold. RSI values range from 0 to 100, with levels above 70 generally considered overbought and levels below 30 deemed oversold.

Currently, Bitcoin is trading at $28,500, above all daily moving averages, with an RSI of 62. This RSI level does not indicate that the cryptocurrency is overbought, suggesting that there is still room for upward movement. However, as Bitcoin continues to climb, it is crucial to keep an eye on the Fear and Greed Index to identify any potential shifts in market sentiment that could lead to a correction.