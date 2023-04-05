Bitcoin (BTC) Could Hit 'Extreme Greed' Zone Once Again: Glassnode

Wed, 04/05/2023 - 14:07
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin could be on verge of reversal if it enters this zone
Bitcoin (BTC) Could Hit 'Extreme Greed' Zone Once Again: Glassnode
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin's recent uptrend could potentially lead the cryptocurrency into a "greed zone," as the digital asset has experienced steady growth over the last few months. To better understand this concept, it is essential to examine the Fear and Greed Index for Bitcoin and how it compares to other technical indicators, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

The Fear and Greed Index functions as a gauge that evaluates collective market sentiment toward Bitcoin by examining a variety of elements, including fluctuations on the market, trading volume, emotions expressed on social media and search patterns.

This index operates on a scale from 0 to 100, where 0 signifies "extreme fear" and 100 embodies "extreme greed." A high value on the index implies that traders may be excessively positive, potentially setting the stage for a market pullback. In contrast, a low index value might indicate a favorable buying opportunity, as price declines could be driven by fear.

The RSI, on the other hand, is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements to determine whether an asset is overbought or oversold. RSI values range from 0 to 100, with levels above 70 generally considered overbought and levels below 30 deemed oversold.

Currently, Bitcoin is trading at $28,500, above all daily moving averages, with an RSI of 62. This RSI level does not indicate that the cryptocurrency is overbought, suggesting that there is still room for upward movement. However, as Bitcoin continues to climb, it is crucial to keep an eye on the Fear and Greed Index to identify any potential shifts in market sentiment that could lead to a correction.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

