Binance's Nightmare: DOJ Mulls Fraud Charges

Wed, 08/02/2023 - 16:55
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) ponders fraud charges against Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange
Binance's Nightmare: DOJ Mulls Fraud Charges
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) officials are contemplating fraud charges against the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, but there are some concerns about potential consumer fallout and market instability, according to a bombshell report by Semafor. 

Federal prosecutors fear an indictment could trigger a run on the exchange, similar to the one which led to the bankruptcy of platform FTX, and are exploring alternatives such as fines or non-prosecution agreements.

The predicament underscores the complex nature of crypto enforcement and regulation in the U.S., which currently exists in a legal gray area.

Related
Binance Defies China’s Crypto Ban: WSJ

Binance and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, have already been slapped with charges by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, alleging the operation of an unregistered exchange in the U.S. and manipulation of trades. 

CZ remains unfazed 

In a seemingly defiant response to the scrutiny, Zhao (commonly known as CZ), cryptically posted "4" on his social media profile. This is an oft-repeated reference to Binance Coin (BNB) maintaining its position as the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

BNB is still above XRP 

Following the report, BNB experienced a drop of 2.5%, currently trading at $237.42. Despite the dip, Binance's native token maintains a slight edge over Ripple-affiliated XRP. The two cryptocurrencies are worth $36.9 billion and $35.9 billion, respectively.  

#Cryptocurrency Crime
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BALD Meme Coin Loses 96% of Volume, Price Down Horribly
08/02/2023 - 17:00
BALD Meme Coin Loses 96% of Volume, Price Down Horribly
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image FTX 2.0 Would Be Worse Than Starting From Scratch, Kraken's Jesse Powell Says
08/02/2023 - 16:40
FTX 2.0 Would Be Worse Than Starting From Scratch, Kraken's Jesse Powell Says
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image 1.4 Billion Terra Classic (LUNC) Burned by Binance, Here's Price Impact
08/02/2023 - 16:25
1.4 Billion Terra Classic (LUNC) Burned by Binance, Here's Price Impact
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide