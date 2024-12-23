Advertisement
    Binance's CZ Shares Crucial Advice About Crypto

    Arman Shirinyan
    One of most influential figures in industry has important advice for both beginners and experienced traders
    Mon, 23/12/2024 - 8:06
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, recently provided insightful guidance to the cryptocurrency community, bringing attention to a frequently disregarded security threat. His advice was to never accept cryptocurrency by directly inheriting a hardware wallet or private key from someone else.

    This is bad because the original owner still has access to the money - if they are given a hardware wallet or private key. The fact that two parties share the same private key creates a serious vulnerability, even if the person giving it is reliable. It is practically impossible to identify who is at fault if the cryptocurrency is moved or stolen, whether it was a hacker or the original owner. 

    CZ suggests transferring the cryptocurrency right away to a controllable address that you own. For even better results, ask the giver to send the cryptocurrency straight to your number. By taking this easy step, you ensure that you have complete control over your money and remove any needless risks.

    Controlling your private keys is a key principle in crypto security that is highlighted by this advice. Not your keys, not your crypto has become a catchphrase in the field of crypto, and with good reason. Access to funds on the blockchain is granted by private key ownership. Your security is essentially compromised if you share that key or let someone else handle it. 

    Both novice and experienced cryptocurrency users will find CZ's warning to be a helpful reminder. Ensuring secure practices is crucial as the industry expands and more people embrace cryptocurrency. Keeping exclusive access to your private keys is the best way to safeguard your assets, whether you are managing your holdings, receiving a gift or transferring money.

    The main takeaway from CZ's advice is straightforward but effective: be accountable for your crypto security. In the decentralized realm of cryptocurrencies, this lowers the possibility of disagreements, hacks and losses while preserving your financial independence. 

