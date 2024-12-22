Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Price May Fall to $1 as in 2018, Bollinger Bands Signal

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP warning? $1 price threat looms as chart patterns repeat 2018 crash
    Sun, 22/12/2024 - 14:55
    XRP Price May Fall to $1 as in 2018, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After a huge surge of almost 500% in recent weeks, the price of XRP, currently the third largest cryptocurrency, seems to be finding its local ceiling. While in line with the performance of the broader cryptocurrency market, there's a possibility that XRP may not stop correcting there and eventually find a stop to the recent downward movement much lower than the current level of $2.26.

    Advertisement

    In particular, a hint of such a development was provided by the Bollinger Bands. A popular indicator developed by John Bollinger consists of a simple moving average with two deviations above and below the sacred line, which together form a range. Currently, XRP's price is right on the upper band, while its median is at $1.

    Related
    Almost No New XRP Investors Coming: Details
    Sun, 12/22/2024 - 10:58
    Almost No New XRP Investors Coming: Details
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    XRP Price May Fall to $1 as in 2018, Bollinger Bands Signal
    DOGE to Moon or Ground? Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on 2025 Forecast
    Solana (SOL) Extreme Weakness: Key Reason Revealed
    SHIB Burns Soar 630% — What's Happening?

    The distance is huge. The last time something similar happened was in 2021, and the price eventually reached the median in the following weeks. However, the recent case is more similar to what XRP enthusiasts saw in 2018.

    Advertisement

    Back then, the price of the popular cryptocurrency was at $3.3, which is actually an all-time high for XRP, and the median was at $0.72.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    To make a long story short, the price of XRP fell over 82% in the next four weeks to as low as $0.5627 and went into a three-year long accumulation. Even in 2021, after the median was hit, the price of the cryptocurrency actually fell below it, and the distance between the bands narrowed again.

    Related
    XRP Open Interest Sees Positive Shift in 1 Hour, Here's Likely Impact
    Sat, 12/21/2024 - 15:30
    XRP Open Interest Sees Positive Shift in 1 Hour, Here's Likely Impact
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    While not set in stone, such a situation may repeat itself based on historical trends for XRP, and that's why it is important not to let the delusion about the token blur the vision and maybe take at least part of the profit from the recent crazy rally.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 22, 2024 - 14:27
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Epic 35 Trillion SHIB Bearish Imbalance
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Dec 22, 2024 - 13:49
    XRP Price Prediction for December 22
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wall Street Pepe Raises $32M in Presale for New Trading Insights Ecosystem
    Guru4Invest: The Ultimate Platform for Modern Investors Seeking Real Results
    Solana Layer-2 Project Solaxy Nears $3M Milestone in First Week of Token Presale
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price May Fall to $1 as in 2018, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Epic 35 Trillion SHIB Bearish Imbalance
    XRP Price Prediction for December 22
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD