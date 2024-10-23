Binance to Remove Trading Pairs of Four Coins: Details

Crypto exchange Binance made an important announcement earlier today. It will delist and stop trading on all spot trading pairs for four tokens. These include Rupiah Token (IDRT), Keep3rV1 (KP3R), Ooki Protocol (OOKI) and Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI). The trading will officially cease on Nov. 6 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

It was revealed that the exact trading pairs will include KP3R/USDT, OOKI/USDT, UNFI/BTC, UNFI/TRY, UNFI/USDT and USDT/IDRT. The Binance Simple Earn program will also remove these tokens, while both deposits and withdrawals will not be allowed after the specified date. In addition, Binance Futures will completely close all positions for these tokens.

In its official blog announcement , the crypto exchange revealed that they follow strict industry requirements. Binance said that they regularly review each coin listed on the platform to ensure that the digital assets consistently meet industry standards and requirements. Once Binance discovers that a certain coin has failed to meet these requirements, a more in-depth review is conducted. After this review, the trading platform can decide to delist the coin or token.

Binance remains committed to user safety

Binance said that the exchange remains committed to providing high-quality services and protections to its wide range of users. The platform also highlighted its commitment to the widely changing market landscape. This vision plays a crucial role when assessing a coin and making a decision to delist it. IDRT, KP3R, OOKI and UNFI are lesser-known coins, and Binance may have found some irregularities in them.

