Binance Suspends Euro Deposits Via Bank Transfers Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has suspended euro deposits via the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) network due to events that are “beyond” its control, according to an email sent to its customers:

Due to events beyond our control, we are temporarily suspending EUR deposits via SEPA Bank Transfers from 8 am UTC on July 7, 2021.

Binance claims that it’s working with its partners to resolve the problem.

Customers will still be able to make euro deposits to the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange via credit cards and debit cards.

The suspension of bank transfers comes amid increasing regulatory scrutiny faced by Binance from regulators around the world.



As reported by U.Today, Barclays banned cardholders from conducting payments to the exchange on July 5.