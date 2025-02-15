Binance Implements Critical Transparency Update for All Tokens

Advertisement

The largest crypto exchange Binance (BNB) has decided to incorporate token unlock schedules while showing market cap statistics on all tokens listed. This change is set to enhance trading experience by improving transparency, the team said in a statement.

Binance (BNB) cryptocurrency exchange announced a radical adjustment of its token information methodology. Starting Feb. 14, 2025, it considers token unlocks data while demonstrating the aggregated token capitalization and net worth of its liquid supply.

We’re enhancing our token information methodology by incorporating token unlock schedules.



This means better transparency for our users!



Find out more 👉 https://t.co/hwapLG1vxh pic.twitter.com/LhZur9hec2 — Binance (@binance) February 14, 2025

Binance (BNB) representatives emphasized that the new methodology provides a more comprehensive view by including unlocked tokens in the calculation of market capitalization. Unlocked tokens will have their token unlock schedule available for viewing both within the web interface and the mobile Binance (BNB) apps.

The projected unlocks schedule will be demonstrated in the project overview section of each asset listed on Binance (BNB).

If the unlocked token data is unavailable, non-publicly accessible tokens will be excluded from both Market Capitalization and circulating supply indicators. With all the information about token unlocks, users will be able to make more informed investing decisions in the long haul.

As covered by U.Today previously, Binance (BNB) published an unusual report to celebrate St. Valentine's Day 2025.

$240 million in unlocks to hit market next week

The research studied the correlation between the strategies people choose in personal relationships and investing in digital assets. The majority of respondents considered themselves "HODLers" in both aspects.

The token unlock schedules are designed to protect the projects' tokenomics from extreme selling pressure from "early birds": investors, founders, early enthusiasts and so on.

Next week, the holders of Fasttoken (FTN), QuantixAI (QAI), ApeChain (APE) cryptos should be particularly cautious: The equivalent of $113 million will enter the market, as per Tokenomist data.

MELANIA, a trending PolitFi meme coin, will face the largest unlock of the coming week with 40.6% of supply (nearly $85 million in equivalent) being on its way to the market.