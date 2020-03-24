Back
Binance Futures Exceeds BitMEX By Trading Volume

📰 News
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 13:18
  Vladislav Sopov

    Launched only half a year ago, Binance Futures, the derivatives branch of the Binance crypto exchange ecosystem, is breaking into the Big Three of crypto futures trading.

The Skew analytical team, which addresses the cryptocurrency derivatives trading market, published their latest trading volume statistics. Some changes occurred in its list of leaders.

Big Four instead of Big Three

As revealed by Skew analysts, Binance Futures has started to 'compete consistently' since its 24-hour derivatives trading volume reached $3.44B. That is 8.9% bigger than the results of the BitMEX exchange, one of the pioneers of this type of digital assets trading.

Now, every exchange in the Top-3 is an ecosystem in which futures trading is accompanied by classic spot trading. Though, BitMEX still outperforms other futures-only competitors by a wide margin. 

Hard times for BitMEX

Yesterday, the BitMEX team published a detailed explanation of its Insurance Fund mechanism to put to rest the rumors of insufficiency allegedly caused by the unmatched market volatility. According to the report, the volume of this fund dropped only slightly during the recent crypto market carnage.

BitMEX Claims Insurance Fund Not Empty After Black Friday - READ MORE

Moreover, BitMEX admitted that their system was taken down by the DDoS-attack which resulted in a halt of operations. Platform CTO Mr. Samuel Reed highlighted that the attack was carried out by the botnet that had already tried to corrupt the operations on BitMEX one month ago.

#Bitcoin Derivatives

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

ByBit Crypto Derivatives Platform Launches USDT Contracts: Details

📰 News
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 18:00
  Vladislav Sopov

    When market volatility spikes, stablecoin-settled perpetual contracts can be a hedge againist potential losses. ByBit adds USDT-backed contracts to its range of products

With USDT perpetual contracts, the United States Dollar Tether (USDT) is used as both the quote and settlement currency.

Denominated in stablecoin

According to a press release shared with U.Today, the new line of perpetual contracts will enable two-way trading, i.e. allow traders to open long and short positions at the same time with different leverage.

That said, USDT perpetual contracts will replicate spot markets trading but with leverage options. This novelty also upgrades the cross-margin trading toolkit. Cross-margin allows unrealized profits and losses sitting on the account to be deployed as a top-up margin for other positions and even across other contracts.

E.g., the profit from a BTC-USDT contract can be used to fuel an ETH-USDT contract opened by the same trader. Thus, stablecoins make the trader experience seamless.

Extra features for safe trading

Alongside that, more trading toolkit options have been added. First of all, a Take-Profit/Stop-Loss (TP/SL) setting can now be found within the order placement window. A trader can now set both a TP and an SL directly when placing an order.

Delta Exchange, ByBit, FTX: Unbiased Analysis of Crypto Derivatives Exchanges - READ MORE

Also, margin setting requirements have been adjusted. Now, the requirements are significantly lower and much more customizable. Furthermore, traders can now participate in a shared insurance fund to offset the risk of liquidation.

#Bitcoin Derivatives

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

