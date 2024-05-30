Advertisement
    Binance Expands Offerings With NEAR, NOT Pairs

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Notcoin price reacted positively to listing news, up 24% in last 24 hours
    Thu, 30/05/2024 - 15:46
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a move that expands its trading offerings, Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the opening of two new trading pairs: NEAR/BRL and NOT/USDC. This development marks a significant expansion of Binance's trading options, catering to a broader range of investors and traders globally.

    The NEAR/BRL pair combines NEAR Protocol's native token with the Brazilian Real, bridging the gap between innovative blockchain technology and one of South America's largest fiat currencies.

    Near, the native cryptocurrency of the NEAR Protocol, has recently gained traction, making this pairing a timely addition to Binance's offerings.

    On the other hand, the NOT/USDC pair introduces the Notcoin token paired with the U.S. Dollar Coin (USDC), a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. NOT is the native crypto asset of Notcoin, which started as a viral Telegram game that onboarded many users into Web3 through a tap-to-earn mining mechanic.

    As stated in an official Binance blog post, Binance will open trading for the NEAR/BRL and NOT/USDC trading pairs on Binance Spot on May 30 at 3:00 p.m. (UTC). In addition, Binance will enable Trading Bots services for the said trading pairs on the same date.

    The introduction of the NEAR/BRL and NOT/USDC trading pairs on Binance not only enhances liquidity for these tokens but also improves accessibility for traders looking to engage with these projects. By offering trading pairs denominated in both fiat and stablecoins, Binance streamlines the trading process while reducing barriers to entry.

    Binance's decision to open these trading pairs is set to expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot and enhance users’ trading experience. The Notcoin price reacted positively to the listing news, up 24% in the last 24 hours to $0.01175.

    #NEAR Protocol News #NOTCOIN
    About the author
    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

