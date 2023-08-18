Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for August 18

Fri, 08/18/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long may drop of Binance coin (BNB) last?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for August 18
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Sellers have completely gotten back in the game, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 5.54% since yesterday.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

The price of BNB is in the middle of the local channel, between the support at $213.5 and the resistance at $220.3. If today's bar closes near the $220 mark, bulls might seize the initiative, which can lead to a test of $224 tomorrow.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

Yesterday's dump has formed a local peak at $212.5. At the moment, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves. However, the rate of BNB does not have enough energy yet for a bounce back.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 17

All in all, sideways trading between the $215 and $220 mark is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, traders should focus on the $214.8 level. If the candle closes near it, it means that one can expect one more wave of decline. If that happens, there is a chance of seeing a test of the $200 area.

BNB is trading at $217.5 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Grayscale Bitcoin ETF Saga: No Ruling in SEC Lawsuit Today
08/18/2023 - 17:00
Grayscale Bitcoin ETF Saga: No Ruling in SEC Lawsuit Today
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Cardano Builder Teases Exciting Updates as Network Booms
08/18/2023 - 16:45
Cardano Builder Teases Exciting Updates as Network Booms
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Hedgeye CEO Mocks XRP 'Bagholders' After Devastating 40% Crash
08/18/2023 - 16:30
Hedgeye CEO Mocks XRP 'Bagholders' After Devastating 40% Crash
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya