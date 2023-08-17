Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 17

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears keep controlling the situation on the market as the rates of most of the coins keep falling.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2.39% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is on its way to testing the local support level at $28,300. If the bar closes near this mark, the drop may continue to the $28,000 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the daily time frame, as the rate has declined to the support at $28,280. The selling volume keeps rising, which means there is a low chance of seeing a bounce back soon.

In this regard, there is a high possibility to expect an ongoing decrease to the $27,500-$28,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

Bears are also more powerful than bulls on the weekly chart. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the nearest level of $28,248. If the candle closes near it or even below, the drop is likely to continue to the $27,000 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $28,350 at press time.