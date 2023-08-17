Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 17

Thu, 08/17/2023 - 15:17
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect local bounce back of Bitcoin (BTC)?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 17
Bears keep controlling the situation on the market as the rates of most of the coins keep falling.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2.39% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is on its way to testing the local support level at $28,300. If the bar closes near this mark, the drop may continue to the $28,000 zone shortly.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the daily time frame, as the rate has declined to the support at $28,280. The selling volume keeps rising, which means there is a low chance of seeing a bounce back soon.

In this regard, there is a high possibility to expect an ongoing decrease to the $27,500-$28,000 zone.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

Bears are also more powerful than bulls on the weekly chart.  At the moment, traders should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the nearest level of $28,248. If the candle closes near it or even below, the drop is likely to continue to the $27,000 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $28,350 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

