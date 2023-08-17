SHIB Price Analysis for August 17

Original U.Today article

How great is chance to see rise of SHIB shortly?

Bears remain more powerful than bulls, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has declined by 11.19% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has fixed below the support level of $0.00000874. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, the drop may continue to the $0.000008 area soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB has tested the mirror level of $0.0000853. If the candle closes near it or below, bears are likely to seize the initiative, which can lead to an ongoing decrease to the next support level of $0.00000758 within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the bar's closure.

If it happens below yesterday's bar low, the decline may lead to the test of the $0.00000750-$0.000008 area by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000855 at press time.