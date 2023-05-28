Binance CEO Celebrates Peter Schiff's Conversion to Crypto

Sun, 05/28/2023 - 10:06
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Notorious crypto skeptic Peter Schiff has surprised crypto world by announcing his venture into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and digital assets, earning cheeky nod from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ)
Binance CEO Celebrates Peter Schiff's Conversion to Crypto
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Long-time crypto critic Peter Schiff has made an unexpected foray into the world of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), much to the amusement of Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ).

In a recent tweet, CZ jovially welcomed Schiff's conversion, stating, "Seeing Peter Schiff convert makes me happy."

This comes after Schiff, a steadfast critic of Bitcoin and the wider cryptocurrency market, announced a project to release an NFT art collection on the Bitcoin blockchain.

In his tweet, Schiff stated that he was collaborating with one of his favorite artists, Market Price, to produce a series of Ordinals, which are digital assets similar to NFTs. The collection will feature the original painting "Golden Triumph" and a series of prints and Ordinals inscribed on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Related
Massive 4,090 ETH Hack Appears, and Reason Is Surprising

Despite Schiff's assertion that he has not "arrived" yet in the world of crypto, his new venture suggests an acknowledgment of the value and potential of the industry he once derided.

Ordinals, the latest trend sweeping the Bitcoin network, are a type of digital asset inscribed on a satoshi, the smallest denomination of Bitcoin.

The surge of Ordinals is possible because of the Taproot upgrade launched on the Bitcoin network in November 2021. It enabled users to inscribe a wide range of content from images to video games on satoshis.

This new development is seeing significant engagement from users, with the daily record for inscriptions using Ordinals broken four times in April.

CZ's celebratory response reflects the broader crypto community's reaction to Schiff's unexpected pivot. Anthony Pompliano, a prominent Bitcoin advocate, also welcomed Schiff, tweeting, "We have been awaiting your arrival."

#Peter Schiff #Changpeng Zhao
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Massive 4,090 ETH Hack Appears, and Reason Is Surprising
05/28/2023 - 09:30
Massive 4,090 ETH Hack Appears, and Reason Is Surprising
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Sleeping Ethereum Whale Emerges
05/28/2023 - 09:09
Sleeping Ethereum Whale Emerges
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image $2 Billion in DOGE Held by Robinhood Now After Big Decline in Its Dogecoin Supply
05/27/2023 - 20:00
$2 Billion in DOGE Held by Robinhood Now After Big Decline in Its Dogecoin Supply
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan