Billionaire Ray Dalio Says Government Could Prohibit Capital Flows to Bitcoin

News
Tue, 03/16/2021 - 06:28
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ray Dalio sees the government increasing taxes to curb capital movements to Bitcoin and gold
Billionaire Ray Dalio Says Government Could Prohibit Capital Flows to Bitcoin
Cover image via www.wikipedia.org
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

In his LinkedIn post, Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio writes that the U.S. government could prohibit capital movements into Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, as well as gold.

He suggests that “shocking” tax hikes could be deployed to manipulate flows into various asset classes:

If history and logic are to be a guide, policy makers who are short of money will raise taxes and won’t like these capital movements out of debt assets and into other storehold of wealth assets and other tax domains so they could very well impose prohibitions against capital movements to other assets (e.g., gold, Bitcoin, etc.) and other locations.

Cash is still trash

In an apparent nod to Bitcoin, however, Dalio is urging investors to put their money in a “well-diversified” portfolio of higher-returning assets by borrowing dollars.

The billionaire continues to stand by his opinion that cash is trash, urging his readers against holding it.

 I believe cash is and will continue to be trash (i.e., have returns that are significantly negative relative to inflation) so it pays to a) borrow cash rather than to hold it as an asset and b) buy higher-returning, non-debt investment assets.

Dalio predicts that the U.S. could become “inhospitable” for capitalists.

Related
Billionaire Ray Dalio Recognizes Bitcoin as Gold Alternative

The obvious solution

In response to Dalio’s most recent post, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor commented that Bitcoin was the “obvious solution” to the bond problem, claiming that it is more “practical” than a diversified portfolio. 

Even though the head of the world’s largest hedge fund was a Bitcoin skeptic in the past, he eventually changed his tune on the flagship cryptocurrency.

As reported by U.Today, admitted that Bitcoin is “a good storehold of wealth,” praising its resilience this January. 

Bridgewater itself could dabble into Bitcoin, according to a recent interview with Rebecca Patterson, the firm’s director of investment research. 

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Regulation
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Coinbase Stocks Trade at $90 Billion Evaluation During Private Sale on Nasdaq
News
03/09/2021 - 08:16

Coinbase Stocks Trade at $90 Billion Evaluation During Private Sale on Nasdaq
Yuri Molchan
article image Jed McCaleb Dumps 108.3 Million XRP with 537 Million Remaining in His Wallet
News
03/10/2021 - 07:56

Jed McCaleb Dumps 108.3 Million XRP with 537 Million Remaining in His Wallet
Yuri Molchan
article image Early-Days Whale Just Moved $280 Million in Satoshi-Era Bitcoin
News
03/11/2021 - 08:24

Early-Days Whale Just Moved $280 Million in Satoshi-Era Bitcoin
Yuri Molchan