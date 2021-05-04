Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Pulls Out of Bitcoin 2021 Conference

Tue, 05/04/2021 - 18:42
Alex Dovbnya
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya has pulled out of the biggest Bitcoin conference after a tiff with the community
Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya will not be speaking at Bitcoin 2021, the largest Bitcoin-oriented conference that will take place on June 4-5 in Miami, Florida.                

The reason behind the decision is unknown, but some are speculating that the Canadian venture capitalist will skip the much-anticipated event due to his recent spat with Bitcoiners over his controversial tweet about "O.Gs and wannabe's." 

Palihapitiya rubbed many members of the community the wrong way after lashing out at a Twitter user who didn't want to see him as a speaker at the conference.                                                 

Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Says He’s “Sizing Up” His Bitcoin Holdings

Even without the outspoken billionaire, the conference's lineup is beyond impressive. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, libertarian-leaning Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis, and cryptographer Nick Szabo are among its headline speakers.       

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

