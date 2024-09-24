    Bill Maher Exposes Crypto’s “Dirty” Secret

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The media mogul has slammed crypto for wasting too much energy
    Tue, 24/09/2024 - 20:06
    Bill Maher Exposes Crypto’s “Dirty” Secret
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Prominent American television host Bill Maher recently took aim at the perceived wastefulness of cryptocurrency mining during the latest episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher."

    Advertisement

    "There's the other big secret about crypto that nobody talks about…All the progress that we're making with green energy is being sucked away by crypto," he said. 

    Maher has noted that crypto uses 8% of total electricity. "Their data centers, their mining, this nonsense of finding a number. I can't even go through the whole thing," he stressed. 

    HOT Stories
    Bill Maher Exposes Crypto’s “Dirty” Secret
    $100 Trillion for Binance: CEO Teng Reveals Jaw-Dropping All-Time High
    These Three Major Coins Now Available for Robinhood’s New York Users
    BTC to $300,000? Top Trader Delivers Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction

    The US comedian has recalled that the impact of cryptocurrency mining is comparable to putting 15.7 million gas-powered cars on the road. "So, as we take them off to go to electric, crypto eats it all up, and it goes the other way," Maher added. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Superstar TV Host Conan O'Brien Asks His Son to Explain Bitcoin
    Sun, 12/13/2020 - 10:45
    Superstar TV Host Conan O'Brien Asks His Son to Explain Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin's energy use has always faced sharp criticism from environmental activists since mining equipment actually consumes more electricity than a lot of countries. 

    As reported by U.Today, the mining industry attracted some fresh pushback last month after it transpired that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) was paying local miners to curtail their operations. These companies were essentially early money by simply reducing pressure on the state's power grid. 

    Related
    Ethereum ETFs Will "Bloom," Jim Cramer Predicts
    Wed, 02/28/2024 - 19:18
    Ethereum ETFs Will "Bloom," Jim Cramer Predicts
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, Bitcoin proponents argue that Bitcoin mining can be actually great for boosting renewable energy. Mining farms now predominantly rely on green power, setting new sustainability milestones. 

    Still, these arguments are unlikely to sway the general public, which sees cryptocurrency mining as harmful. 

    As for Maher, this is not the first time that the prominent television host has shown his aversion toward crypto. In 2022, he joked that investors buying real crypto would have been worse off than those who were unfortunate enough to buy fake tokens. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 24, 2024 - 17:59
    Genser Under Fire: Key Highlights from Congressional Crypto Hearing
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Sep 24, 2024 - 16:32
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 5,975%, Ripple Prepares for Stablecoin Launch With New Burns, Bitcoin's Historical Trends Foreshadow Epic Rally in Q4: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Valhalla Partners with Alliance as Official Esports Partner, Expanding Web3 Gaming Horizons
    EasyA announces the EasyA x Polkadot University, the world’s first university focused on blockchain education
    Steven Bartlett, Raoul Pal, and Dr Lisa Cameron MP assemble at Zebu Live, London’s biggest Web3 event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bill Maher Exposes Crypto’s “Dirty” Secret
    Genser Under Fire: Key Highlights from Congressional Crypto Hearing
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 5,975%, Ripple Prepares for Stablecoin Launch With New Burns, Bitcoin's Historical Trends Foreshadow Epic Rally in Q4: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD