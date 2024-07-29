    Big Week: Key Things to Watch for Crypto Investors

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Here are key things that crypto investors have to watch on macroeconomic front during this important week
    Mon, 29/07/2024 - 14:55
    Big Week: Key Things to Watch for Crypto Investors
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market is bracing for another crucial week on the macroeconomic front. 

    Advertisement

    On Thursday, the U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to have another meeting. 

    So far, the consensus appears to be that the meeting will be used by the central bank to set the stage for a much-anticipated rate cut in September. However, the Fed is unlikely to make such a significant step this week since it likely believes that it needs more economic data.

    HOT Stories
    Fed Set to Release Crucial Comments for Markets, How It Impacts Crypto
    Elon Musk Says: "I'm Not Going to Be Promoting Crypto"
    Ripple Leader Reveals Untold Beauty of Bitcoin
    Solana (SOL) to $1,000, and It's 'Conservative,' Says Top Analyst

    The Fed went on a rate hike spree in 2022, eventually bringing the benchmark interest rate into the 5.25%-5.5% target range. Its aggressive tightening campaign was prompted by rapidly growing inflation. 

    Related
    Fed's Jerome Powell Delivers Crucial Message for Crypto Markets
    Wed, 07/03/2024 - 11:44
    Fed's Jerome Powell Delivers Crucial Message for Crypto Markets
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    While inflation has cooled substantially, the Fed is yet to achieve its long-stated target of 2%. Nevertheless, most economists are convinced that the recent data is favorable enough for implementing a rate cut. 

    As reported by U.Today, U.S. inflation cooled in July, prompting market watchers to predict two rate cuts in 2024. Yardeni Research President Ed Yardeni, however, believes that the Fed will not go that far. "I think the market has discounted the fact that the Fed will most likely cut the funds rate in September, and that might be one and done," he told CNBC's Squawk Box earlier today

    Related
    Fed Key Remark Shakes Crypto Market; What's Next?
    Wed, 06/26/2024 - 15:15
    Fed Key Remark Shakes Crypto Market; What's Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Apart from that, investors remain on edge ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data. The upcoming year is expected to see a gain of roughly 200,000 jobs. The data will be crucial for determining whether or not the Fed will be capable of pulling off a soft landing this year.

    The leading cryptocurrency is currently trading at $69,197 after failing to top the $70,000 level.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Ripple v. SEC: XRP Lawyer Debunks Viral Rumors
    Jul 29, 2024 - 14:48
    Ripple v. SEC: XRP Lawyer Debunks Viral Rumors
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shibarium Finally Hits Long-Awaited Milestone, SHIB Price Soars
    Jul 29, 2024 - 14:48
    Shibarium Finally Hits Long-Awaited Milestone, SHIB Price Soars
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Fed Set to Release Crucial Comments for Markets, How It Impacts Crypto
    Jul 29, 2024 - 14:48
    Fed Set to Release Crucial Comments for Markets, How It Impacts Crypto
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Tequila Token to Launch on Solana Blockchain at 17:00 UTC on July 30, 2024
    Solana’s Pandiana Token Presale Raises Over 400 SOL, Poised To Displace $WIF & PEPE
    WebKey and Web3 Eco-Strategic Partners
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Big Week: Key Things to Watch for Crypto Investors
    Ripple v. SEC: XRP Lawyer Debunks Viral Rumors
    Shibarium Finally Hits Long-Awaited Milestone, SHIB Price Soars
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD