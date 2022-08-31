Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Token Pre-Sale Gains Traction Alongside VeChain (VET) and Tamadoge (TAMA)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Need a helping paw to lift your portfolio worth? Looking for a new cryptocurrency to diversify your crypto earnings?

Despite the cold wind of the bear market, the meme cryptocurrency has successfully begun its presales. Analysts mark its current progress as an indicator of future growth and profit for investors.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presents itself as an investment with tremendous potential, despite the simultaneous launch of new cryptocurrencies into the market. How far can the token go?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Injects New Life into Crypto Kitties

Decentralized finance is a new element in the crypto industry and, as such, is seen with an aura of mystery to many risk-averse investors. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to assert dominance in the DeFi space with a fresh appeal of simplicity to mainstream users globally.

Ads

Among its many features, Big Eyes (BIG) has real-life applications targeted toward ocean life preservation and equal wealth opportunities for its users. Its token, BIG, is built on the Ethereum (ETH) chain, leveraging the benefits of traceability, smart contract, and dApp compatibility.

However, as a positive contrast, the platform offers freedom to trade and swap tokens on its decentralized exchange without paying fees. Also, taxes are a no-no where Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is concerned.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) purchases are over a hundred percent since pre-sales began, higher than any token or coin in the market at this current period. It is worth noting that presales started on the 19th of August, mere days ago.

Read more about the token here.

VeChain (VET) Offers Blockchain-Based Real World Solutions

VeChain (VET) is a blockchain platform launched in 2015 by Sunny Lu and Jay Zhang. It was designed to make better business processes and improve supply chain management. The team behind the project believed blockchain technology to be the stepping stone for information technology and emerging technologies.

The vision of VeChain (VET) is to “lower the barrier and enable established businesses with blockchain technology to create value and solve real-world economic problems has been clear from the very beginning.”

VET is the native cryptocurrency of the platform used to process transactional activities and can be bought on various exchanges including Binance. Although VeChain (VET) has recorded its fair share of highs and lows, the coin has continued to show promise with new protocol developments.

Introducing Tamadoge (TAMA), a Novel Canine Cryptocurrency

Tamadoge (TAMA) is a P2E metaverse token that allows players to interact with exciting games and participate in quests to gain Dogepoints. Players can mint Tamadoge (TAMA) pets and battle other players, or sell their in-game assets on NFT marketplaces.

Tamadoge (TAMA) intends to be the “Dogecoin killer,” although the token is still new. However, it shows potential that has investors watching to see how the crypto will fair once pre-sales round off.

Presale: https://bigeyes.space/