BeToken Kicks off as First Spanish Company With Tokenized Shares, Launches BTK Presale

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With the green light from the Spanish Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Beself Brands has officially launched BeToken, making it the first fully regulated offering of tokenized shares in the country and EU/EEA region.

The public launch of BeToken (BTK) is a massive milestone for crypto adoption in the regulated RWA and STO segments. It is set to introduce Web2 businesses to Web3 investors and demonstrate opportunities for synergies between the two worlds.

BeToken, first regulated crypto token in Spain, launched by Beself Brands

Beself Brands, the high-reputed consumer goods company behind Greencut, FITFIU Fitness, Mc Haus and other popular lifestyle brands, is opening its capital to the public through a security token offering (STO).

The novel asset, dubbed BeToken , unlocks exceptional investing opportunities for retail crypto holders. The project therefore becomes the Spain-first company with 100% shares tokenized on public blockchain.

BeToken gives investors real ownership: each token equals one share, with voting rights, dividends and access to company performance. As such, retail investors will be able to benefit from the company's progress and massive adoption of its solutions just like seasoned VCs and blue-chip business angels.

Unlike the majority of “initial offerings” in the digital asset sphere - be it ICOs, IEOS, IDOs and so on - BeToken asset sale builds on working and popular projects. Beself Brands already established its presence in many regions in Europe. In July 2025, it is getting closer to its entirely new fundraising milestone, i.e., retail STO.

In a bold move, the company opens its capital, in a legal and transparent way, to new people. New cohorts of investors will be able to fuel new expansion, new region units launch, new projects and brands in the ecosystem.

As explained by BeToken core contributors in an exclusive comment for U.Today, the company is excited by the innovative design of the new offer and its potential effects for the space:

We want people who use our products to also be part of our story. BeToken is how we connect community and capital (...) This is more than just a token. It’s proof that innovation and regulation can work together and that anyone can be part of the value they help create.

BeToken is the result of an alliance between specialists who have made this tokenization possible under official regulations.

BeToken (BTK) token sale kicks off on July 23, 2025

URSUS-3 Capital, as ERIR, guarantees the legal validity of the registration. Preparing for the STO kickoff, the team carried out the transformation of its Articles of Association before a Notary and registered its documentation in the Commercial Registry.

ONYZE is responsible for the secure custody of the digital assets; Token City provides the technology to issue and manage the tokens; and Unknown Gravity leads the branding and communication strategy to bring the project closer to investors and the community. The collaboration of this heavyweight industry, marketing, design, communication and compliance vendors ensures the project is 100% aligned with Spain and EU regulations.

After securing approval from Spain’s securities and exchange commission (CNMV) on July 11, the BTK token is all set for public sale.

Out of a total of 17,841,900 BTK tokens, an initial offering of 2,971,200 will be available in the launch phase. This provides retail investors with both influence in governance decisions within the project’s roadmap and exposure to new-gen investing instruments protected by digital asset regulation frameworks.

The digital token is developed on Polygon (POL) blockchain, a dominant Ethereum-based L2 platform. BeToken’s (BTK) ERC‑3643 standard paves the way toward permissioned, compliant transfers; ensures AML/KYC checks; supports token freezing/pausing and allows recovery mechanisms. Being introduced in 2018, Polygon (POL) is the most stress-tested and developer friendly of all major EVM L2 networks.