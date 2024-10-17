Advertisement
    BBB Meme Coin Gains Steam on XDC Network, Team Holds Offline Event in Dubai

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    BBB by Mr. Galaxy, major meme coin on XDC Network, sees its metrics rocketing in Q4, 2024
    Thu, 17/10/2024 - 7:25
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Expanding on the success of DOPU, novel meme coin BBB, a second mainstream cryptocurrency of this type on the XDC Network, hits inspiring milestones in early Q4, 2024. Its team introduced a meme coin launcher and announced a large-scale crypto event in Dubai.

    BBB brings meme coin mania to XDC Network

    Created by Mr. Galaxy, a popular crypto influencer and long-term enthusiast of “just for fun” products in Web3, BBB meme coin was among the first attempts to merge the benefits of XDC Network tech with the fancy ethos of memetic cryptocurrencies.

    Article image
    Image by Benybadboy

    Starting with a measly $5,000 investment, the coin promptly garnered much attention from members of the thriving and passionate community of XDC Network. In 2024, as a new phase of meme coin mania captured the crypto sphere, the asset became a trending topic for the XDC audience across the globe.

    The creator is sure that today, after a period of breathtaking growth, BBB managed to accomplish its initial vision and even outgrew the concept of “yet another meme crypto”:

    I received so much love and support from the meme community that it became clear: meme tokens are more than just a joke. They represent the pulse of the new generation.

    Article image
    Image by XDC

    A high-profile event called XDC Meme Season MeetUp in Dubai was the culmination of the BBB journey. It was attended by hundreds of crypto enthusiasts both online and in person.

    SunPump rival on XDC: Introducing Benybadboy.xyz

    Inspired by the success of BBB, Mr. Galaxy decided to kick off a meme coin creation platform to support other meme projects on the XDC Network. It was designed to mirror the success of Tron’s SunPump and Solana’s Pump.Fun, the two largest and most successful no-code meme coin launchers in Web3.

    His platform, benybadboy.xyz, enables users to create their own meme tokens by simply adding a token name and uploading an image. By lowering barriers to entry, this platform promises to spark a new wave of meme coin creation on the XDC Network, further enriching its already dynamic ecosystem.

    Powered by BBB token, the new platform is expected to boost on-chain activity on XDC Network and unlock new opportunities for fun and profit for new generations of customers.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

