BBB Meme Coin Gains Steam on XDC Network, Team Holds Offline Event in Dubai

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Expanding on the success of DOPU, novel meme coin BBB, a second mainstream cryptocurrency of this type on the XDC Network, hits inspiring milestones in early Q4, 2024. Its team introduced a meme coin launcher and announced a large-scale crypto event in Dubai.

BBB brings meme coin mania to XDC Network

Created by Mr. Galaxy, a popular crypto influencer and long-term enthusiast of “just for fun” products in Web3, BBB meme coin was among the first attempts to merge the benefits of XDC Network tech with the fancy ethos of memetic cryptocurrencies.

Image by Benybadboy

Starting with a measly $5,000 investment, the coin promptly garnered much attention from members of the thriving and passionate community of XDC Network. In 2024, as a new phase of meme coin mania captured the crypto sphere, the asset became a trending topic for the XDC audience across the globe.

The creator is sure that today, after a period of breathtaking growth, BBB managed to accomplish its initial vision and even outgrew the concept of “yet another meme crypto”:

Advertisement

I received so much love and support from the meme community that it became clear: meme tokens are more than just a joke. They represent the pulse of the new generation.

Image by XDC

A high-profile event called XDC Meme Season MeetUp in Dubai was the culmination of the BBB journey. It was attended by hundreds of crypto enthusiasts both online and in person.

SunPump rival on XDC: Introducing Benybadboy.xyz

Inspired by the success of BBB, Mr. Galaxy decided to kick off a meme coin creation platform to support other meme projects on the XDC Network. It was designed to mirror the success of Tron’s SunPump and Solana’s Pump.Fun, the two largest and most successful no-code meme coin launchers in Web3.

His platform, benybadboy.xyz, enables users to create their own meme tokens by simply adding a token name and uploading an image. By lowering barriers to entry, this platform promises to spark a new wave of meme coin creation on the XDC Network, further enriching its already dynamic ecosystem.

Powered by BBB token, the new platform is expected to boost on-chain activity on XDC Network and unlock new opportunities for fun and profit for new generations of customers.