Arthur Hayes Shares Epic Bitcoin Prediction as Financial Storm About to Hit

Tue, 05/09/2023 - 14:06
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Top crypto entrepreneur warns: 'Brutal financial crisis looms, get your Bitcoin and get out!'
Arthur Hayes Shares Epic Bitcoin Prediction as Financial Storm About to Hit
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The former head of major crypto exchange BitMEX and now prominent essayist Arthur Hayes has come out with his new work titled "The Denominator." In it, Hayes, comparing the current situation in the U.S. banking sector to friends splitting the bill at a nightclub, tries to answer the question: Who will pay for the banking crisis ignited by the Fed's deflationary policies? Along the way, Hayes offers rescue options which, according to the author, guarantee not only safety but also the possibility of making a profit in the midst of the financial storm.

Related
US Banks, Fed Technically Insolvent, Max Keiser States – “Buy Bitcoin ASAP”

If we try to answer the author's question simply, we can say that the crisis will be solved "at the cost of the lives" of medium and small banks, which Hayes refers to as "not big enough to fail." He believes that their assets will surely be absorbed by the big systemic banks, which have guarantees from the U.S. government to cover customers' deposit losses.

On the other side of the coin is the real value of money in the pockets of citizens, which, according to Hayes, will certainly decrease as the Fed turns its policy around.

Related
Countdown to Crypto Chaos: Top Analyst Reveals Why July Is Crucial

Thus, Hayes identifies two ways forward: reducing the price of money by lowering the Fed rate or increasing the money supply, which would also lead to the "cheapening" of money. If American politicians do not decide to let the banking system run its course and let it collapse, then they will come to this, Hayes is convinced. In both of these cases, the author sees salvation in Bitcoin and gold as means of preserving value outside the banking system.

"Get your Bitcoin, and get out!" Hayes concludes his essay.

#Arthur Hayes #Bitcoin News #Federal Reserve
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Big Announcement Imminent, Here's What It Might Be
05/09/2023 - 13:35
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Big Announcement Imminent, Here's What It Might Be
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Mike McGlone Says Bitcoin May Provide 'Guidance for Further Declines'
05/09/2023 - 13:15
Mike McGlone Says Bitcoin May Provide 'Guidance for Further Declines'
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Optimism (OP) Addresses in Profit Drops 29%, What Can Stir Turnaround?
05/09/2023 - 12:59
Optimism (OP) Addresses in Profit Drops 29%, What Can Stir Turnaround?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin