Ark Invest Bought Coinbase Shares Following SEC-induced Dip: Details

Wed, 06/07/2023 - 09:30
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Ark Invest, through three of its funds, has bought over $21 million worth of Coinbase shares
Ark Invest Bought Coinbase Shares Following SEC-induced Dip: Details
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might have achieved its aim to file charges against the biggest trading platform in the U.S., Coinbase, but Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is also achieving its aim of acquiring the exchange's shares at a massively discounted rate. The asset management firm recently bought more COIN shares following the huge sell-off the SEC lawsuit induced.

Based on the report, three funds managed by the celebrity investor acquired a total of 400,000 COIN shares on June 6. The purchased shares were worth approximately $21.64 million, based on the stock's closing price of roughly $52 on Tuesday.

Of the three funds that were used to make the purchases, the Ark Innovation ETF stacked up the highest, with a total of 329,773 COIN shares acquired through the fund. A total of 53,885 COIN shares were stacked up by the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF, while a total of 35,666 were purchased through the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF.

Cathie Wood has remained one of the biggest supporters of Coinbase since the exchange went public via Direct Listing back in 2021. Through the exchange's thick and thin, her investment vehicles have often explored opportunities that she believes will still pay off in the long run.

Related
Cathie Wood's Ark Increases Its Coinbase Holdings

Broad discount for crypto investors

The latest crackdown on the industry's biggest trading platforms have stirred a downward growth spiral for cryptocurrencies across the board. With liquidations following the Binance lawsuit coming in north of $296 million, investors in the industry got an ample opportunity to buy most of their assets at a discount.

The evidence of the buy-up is now very obvious on the market with visible recovery across the board. Bitcoin (BTC) has pared off its losses and is up by 4.48% to $26,934.52, per data from CoinMarketCap. Most altcoins are also regaining their feet amid the broad uncertainty on the market.

#Cathie Wood #Coinbase
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image SHIB, BTC, ETH Accepted as Payment by 440 Merchants in France via This Partnership
06/07/2023 - 12:14
SHIB, BTC, ETH Accepted as Payment by 440 Merchants in France via This Partnership
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Some Investors Made 2,572% on Coinbase Put Options, What Did They Know?
06/07/2023 - 11:56
Some Investors Made 2,572% on Coinbase Put Options, What Did They Know?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Major Trader Snaps up Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ethereum (ETH) Dips With Millions of Dollars
06/07/2023 - 11:36
Major Trader Snaps up Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ethereum (ETH) Dips With Millions of Dollars
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

SHIB, BTC, ETH Accepted as Payment by 440 Merchants in France via This Partnership
SHIB, BTC, ETH Accepted as Payment by 440 Merchants in France via This Partnership
Some Investors Made 2,572% on Coinbase Put Options, What Did They Know?
Some Investors Made 2,572% on Coinbase Put Options, What Did They Know?
Major Trader Snaps up Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ethereum (ETH) Dips With Millions of Dollars
Major Trader Snaps up Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ethereum (ETH) Dips With Millions of Dollars
PEPE Leverages Mainstream Token's Downfall, Soars 15%
PEPE Leverages Mainstream Token's Downfall, Soars 15%
XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices Jump, Here's What Led Significantly to Market Recovery
XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices Jump, Here's What Led Significantly to Market Recovery
Shiba Inu 'Execs' React to Big New Release for SHIB Metaverse
Shiba Inu 'Execs' React to Big New Release for SHIB Metaverse
Ark Invest Bought Coinbase Shares Following SEC-induced Dip: Details
Ark Invest Bought Coinbase Shares Following SEC-induced Dip: Details
'It's Car Dano Jim': Charles Hoskinson Pokes Fun at Jim Cramer
'It's Car Dano Jim': Charles Hoskinson Pokes Fun at Jim Cramer
Crypto Bull Arthur Hayes Predicts Bitcoin Rally Despite Market Challenges
Crypto Bull Arthur Hayes Predicts Bitcoin Rally Despite Market Challenges
'They Didn't Sue FTX' Binance CEO on Broad SEC Crackdown
'They Didn't Sue FTX' Binance CEO on Broad SEC Crackdown
Show all