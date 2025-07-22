Arbitjet Automates Arbitrage Trading in Crypto with AI: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Arbitjet, a modern AI-powered crypto arbitrage platform, lowers the barriers for automated trading on tier-1 CEXes globally. It allows everyone to employ strategies driven by artificial intelligence to generate income in crypto with no previous background in trading or tech expertise.

Arbitjet brings AI to automated trading, here’s how

Introduced back in 2020, Arbitjet is a muti-instrument AI-powered trading bot ecosystem that works on the top of crypto exchanges. Unlike the majority of competing platforms, it leverages trading strategies built with artificial intelligence tooling.

Fully U.K.-regulated platform Arbitjet has built its infrastructure specifically around arbitrage automation. By integrating AI into its core trading engine, the platform is able to monitor dozens of exchanges simultaneously, detect legitimate price discrepancies in milliseconds and execute trades automatically with optimal solutions for fees, slippage and latency.

With its battle-tested predictive algorithms, Arbitjet automates trading decisions across multiple digital asset markets (trading pairs) on centralized exchanges. As of Q3, 2025, the platform supports operations with Binance, Kraken, KuCoin, LBank, Pionex, Biconomy and dozens of other platforms.

For arbitrage, the strategy of profiting from price differences between platforms, AI plays a critical role. Market spreads can appear and disappear in seconds, and bots that can act instantly are better equipped to capitalize on them than manual traders.

In a comment, team representatives shared the details of their approach and business model:



Our dynamic team of seven senior traders, strategically located across the globe, brings years of deep industry expertise and a forward-thinking approach to every trade. At Arbitjet, our experience isn't just about the numbers — it's about creating reliable, cutting-edge trading opportunities that set new standards in the crypto space.

The system is constantly adapting its trading logic over time using machine learning feedback to achieve the best possible results on both bullish and bearish markets. Thanks to this combination of tools, the system allows users to benefit from a passive, AI-enhanced trading experience that emphasizes security, automation and adaptability, without requiring constant input and control from human traders.

Seamless interface and easy payment options

To make these tools more accessible, Arbitjet is currently rolling out a redesigned user dashboard. The new interface simplifies key functions like deposit flow, plan activation, as well as balance tracking and visibility.

Roughly 50% of the new design has already been deployed, with additional updates arriving by the end of July 2025. The design changes aim to make crypto arbitrage feel more intuitive, especially for users new to automated trading tools.

To pay for the AI-powered trading bot packages, Arbijet clients can choose the most suitable cryptocurrencies. As of today, Arbijet accepts Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), BNB, USDC (ERC-20), Tether Gold (XAUt), as well as TRON-based stablecoins (such as USDT-TRC20, USDD, etc.). That being said, Arbijet supports all mainstream cryptocurrencies as payment instruments for new and existing users.

The growth of AI crypto trading bots reflects a broader shift in how digital asset strategies are being executed. As infrastructure improves and transaction speeds accelerate, arbitrage becomes less about timing the market manually and more about having the right tools in place.

Platforms like Arbitjet are contributing to this trend by offering AI-backed automation paired with an interface designed for transparency and ease of use.