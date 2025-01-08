Advertisement
    Aptos Hits Major Milestones, Tether and Aave Involved

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Big week for Aptos: Native USDT lands on major launchpad while Aave v3 celebrates its first non-EVM deployments
    Wed, 8/01/2025 - 16:12
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Aptos, one of the most popular L1 blockchains outside the Ethereum Virtual Machine ecosystem, hit two adoption milestones in the first week of 2025. It celebrates the arrival of veteran DeFi Aave v3 on its testnet, while its largest IDO platform now supports native USDT.

    Aave lands on Aptos' testnet, its first non-EVM blockchain

    Aave V3, a blue-chip DeFi protocol, expands to Aptos as its first blockchain outside the EVM ecosystem. The protocol arrives at Aptos testnet with the potential release on mainnet, the team's statement says.

    Aave founder Stani Kulechov stressed the paramount importance of this release for the global adoption of the protocol and solving the problems of siloed liquidity:

    With this update, Aave takes a significant step closer to extending the protocol's reach beyond EVM ecosystems with Aptos.

    Instead of familiar EVM's Solidity language, Aptos leverages Move and its associated virtual machine for smart contracts execution. It champions an entirely different approach to blockchain modularity and transaction parallelization.

    Alternative virtual machines are frequently named among the hottest crypto trends for 2025. Sui (SUI) and Aptos (APT), two successors of Facebook's Diem blockchain venue, are mainstream products in this segment.

    Prior to expanding to Aptos, Aave launched on 13 EVM ecosystem blockchains. It handles $33 billion of net deposits processing hundreds of millions dollars monthly.

    Aptos-based USDT now available for large network's launchpad

    Besides Aave V3 deployment, IDO launchpad's ecosystem of Aptos (APT) registers the arrival of native U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin.

    MoveGPT, a flagship Aptos launchpad for early-stage token fundraising, now supports operations with Aptos-based USDT.

    Out of $137 billion USDT issued, almost $450 million in equivalent are minted on Aptos. It means that the blockchain is responsible for 0.3% of the USDT liquid supply.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

