ApeCoin Price Analysis for April 28

Thu, 04/28/2022 - 15:22
Denys Serhiichuk
How great are the chances to see the all-time high of ApeCoin soon?
Bulls are getting weaker as most of the coins from the top 10 list have come back to the red zone.

APE/USD

APE is one of the biggest gainers today, going up by 9.38% over the last 24 hours.

On the local chart, APE has formed a resistance at $21 and support at $19.94. However, bulls do not seem likely to give up as the rate is coming back to the $21 mark. In this case, there is a high chance to see a further upward move today.

On the daily time frame, APE keeps rising after the test of the $18 level. If the daily candle fixes around its peak at $21, it may be a prerequisite for the continued growth to the all-time high.

From the mid-term point of view, APE is rising after a breakout of the $15.55 level.

If nothing crucial happens until the end of the week and buyers keep controlling the situation on the market, one can expect a test of the new peak next month.

APE is trading at $20.79 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

