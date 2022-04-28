ApeCoin Price Analysis for April 28

Bulls are getting weaker as most of the coins from the top 10 list have come back to the red zone.
APE/USD
APE is one of the biggest gainers today, going up by 9.38% over the last 24 hours.
On the local chart, APE has formed a resistance at $21 and support at $19.94. However, bulls do not seem likely to give up as the rate is coming back to the $21 mark. In this case, there is a high chance to see a further upward move today.
On the daily time frame, APE keeps rising after the test of the $18 level. If the daily candle fixes around its peak at $21, it may be a prerequisite for the continued growth to the all-time high.
From the mid-term point of view, APE is rising after a breakout of the $15.55 level.
If nothing crucial happens until the end of the week and buyers keep controlling the situation on the market, one can expect a test of the new peak next month.
APE is trading at $20.79 at press time.