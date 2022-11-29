Angelblock Announces Community Phase Sale & Startup Grant Program Winners

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

On the AngelBlock platform you will notice the ongoing Early Access to a native token, Tholos ($THOL) for community members, which started on November 16th and will be held until November 30th. The team also announced three winning startups in the AngelBlock Startup Grant Program, who each receive 30K USDT, in addition to being listed on the platform for further on-chain fundraising.

Image by AngelBlock

Good timing in the bear market?

This year's fall has been a busy time for the AngelBlock team. Over the last few weeks, the protocol creators have been devoting themselves to the final touches needed to launch v.01 of the platform. After many calls, hackathons, and sleepless nights – angelblock.io was presented to the wide audience on October 31st, 2022.

AngelBlock is a DeFi, protocol-based fundraising platform at its core that is decentralized and non-custodial. The underlying smart contract infrastructure is built on Ethereum, with the short-term objective of building out on other EVM compatible protocols to facilitate a multi-chain world of fundraising for the next phase of growth in Web 3.0.

Everything that has happened with FTX, shaking not only the market but also people's trust reveals to us clearly, the issue the AngelBlock protocol is solving has gained even more traction.

Ads Ads

AngelBlock's statement:

We build DeFi tools for Web3 Founders. We enable protocol -based fundraising, on-chain vesting, and token distribution; an environment for investors, startups, and the community to congregate for a more fair and transparent experience.

AngelBlock is a protocol that enables additional transparency and added security for each party engaged. Many in the space will agree that this is something that has been neglected, and necessary for a long time.

In full swing

Currently on the AngelBlock platform, the Community Phase Sale of the Tholos Token ($THOL) is live, having commenced from November 16th and is being held for a period of two weeks ending November 30th. Contributors should keep in mind that Tholos Token in the Community Phase can be bought with $USDT only. Also, everyone who has verified their KYC can take part immediately, with tickets ranging between 500 - 25,000 USD. All KYC’d users will also have ease of use once AngelBlock begins listing startups for their raises.



The AB Team has also announced three winning startups in the AngelBlock Startup Grant Program, who will receive 30K USDT each, as well as be listed on the platform for further fundraising. These are:

Challenger Project | Play & Earn Casual Esports Platform | 3rd BEST ESPORTS STARTUP in the WORLD which gained 30k users only in 2022.

Data Lake, which is creating a global Medical Data Donation system based on blockchain technology, as well as the world’s first Consent-to-Earn (C2E) platform that allows people to participate in the $100bn+ medical data economy with just a few clicks.

Impact Finance, which builds sustainable digital economies around focused high-impact causes. They are currently building inTheory, a digital platform where users can discover and back scientific research projects by collecting generative artworks and other tokenized research assets.

There were over 50 startups interested to list on the platform, primarily sourced through the Grant Program and business development of the team, and during conferences all over the world as well. The winning startups have had due diligence conducted and their phase of fundraising will start in the near future on the AngelBlock platform. Giving a little insight from the team, and something that is extremely promising for the AngelBlock ecosystem – there are a total of 5 stellar projects being onboarded for fundraising starting in Q1 of 2023, post the $THOL Token Generation Event.

“Tailor-made” DeFi tools

Apart from democratizing fundraising in Web 3.0, AngelBlock’s major goal is to create a compliant industry standard for token-based raises going forward, that is geographically-agnostic, safer, and more transparent than what is currently available on the market. In addition to the main objective of the protocol, AngelBlock allows founders and crypto projects access to the on-chain vesting, cap table management, and token distribution tools that will make normal processes regarding investor management substantially more effective and efficient (approx. 20% of tokens from sales are sent to a wrong address or in the wrong amount). The AngelBlock team's short term objective is to keep the wider crypto community safer by giving them tools that can impact the 2.8b USD lost to rugpulls in 2021 alone (statistic from Chainalysis report).

Additionally to the above overall objective, the team has drilled down into embedding features within the protocol that work cohesively from a strategic perspective, whilst working on mitigating risk for all stakeholders. These have been done taking the following into consideration:

Implementing MiCa / EU regulatory guidelines into the protocol procedures, validated through a due diligence process, and having investors go through KYC. AngelBlock has longer-term plans to do the same in the US if, and when, the regulatory environment allows for it.

Implementing milestone-based voting by investors post-raise to establish guidelines for startups on the required deliverables to receive funding, and the terms of the raiseat the core of feature. Additionally, plug- in reporting tools (ie Messari or similar) will be enabled for timely financial reporting to startups and investors. Accuracy of data will be the startup’s responsibility.

Decentralization of the protocol by incentivizing external validators to do due diligence on startups and ensure governance proceeds accordingly. This enables leveraged community building and increases the opportunity, as validators are incentivized for startup listings that are properly vetted and fundamentally sound. There will be reward slashing as well for validators who approve startups that do not meet certain key requirements and purely get listed for the sake of listing. In this way, AngelBlock hopes to create an organic growth environment of quality and game-changing startups that increase the overall value of the AngelBlock protocol, and all associated ecosystems when the protocol moves to a multichain structure.

Image by AngelBlock

I want to make crypto a bit better than when I found it. I really believe that AngelBlock has the potential to set the standard for crypto raises going forward. From an infrastructure perspective, but hopefully also form a regulatory perspective. - says Alex Strzesniewski, Founder & CEO

We recommend signing up to the AngelBlock Newsletter to stay up to date regarding upcoming Token Generation Event or joining the friendly AngelBlock community on Telegram, where the team members are very active and keen to discuss every topic possible.



https://linktr.ee/angelblock