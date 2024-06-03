Advertisement
AD

    Ancient Ethereum Whale Shifts $32 Million ETH to Major US Exchange: What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ancient Ethereum whale has moved $32 million to US exchange, revealing jaw-dropping 1,228,387% profit
    Mon, 3/06/2024 - 13:14
    Ancient Ethereum Whale Shifts $32 Million ETH to Major US Exchange: What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    It has come to our attention that an unidentified Ethereum ICO participant has transferred 8,518 ETH, equivalent to a value of $32.51 million, to the address of a major exchange located in the U.S., Kraken. The transfer was made in two tranches.

    Advertisement

    What is known about this whale? Their address, "0x771," continues to hold 14,644 ETH, which is equivalent to $55.91 million. During the ICO, this unknown large holder received 100,000 ETH when the price of the main altcoin was $0.311 - to address "0xc348."

    Related
    Sun, 06/02/2024 - 11:09
    Ethereum ETF Marks Historic Shift, Says VanEck CEO
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    TON Blockchain's NOT Coin Surges 400% In Last 7 Days: What's Happening?
    TON Blockchain's NOT Coin Surges 400% In Last 7 Days: What's Happening?
    'Rigged Casino with Dumb People': Dogecoin Creator Slams Crypto
    Crucial SHIB Token Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Team: Details
    XRP Ledger Turns 12 Years Old

    Over the course of a year after the ICO in July 2015, he sold them. He then abruptly stopped and resumed activity again only three months ago, transferring 29,519 ETH to the address we know today. Since then, the unknown Ethereum address has transferred tokens to Kraken twice, one of which happened today.

    ""
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    It is likely that this investor decided to lock in a profit on his tokens. Since the ICO, the price of the main altcoin has risen by 1,228,387%. This investor has accordingly earned a profit of $349.7 million on his 100,000 ETH, if he had not been selling them all along.

    Related
    Sat, 06/01/2024 - 10:48
    Ethereum (ETH) Confidence Soars Among Large Whales, Here's Big Bullish Driver
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Historically, such actions from whales have been viewed as bearish signals, often leading to increased market volatility. However, today the Ethereum price is up 0.8%, with the price only 7% away from its all-time high. It will be interesting to see how events unfold and whether this case will lead to more whales returning to the market.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Bitcoin May Skyrocket Once It Completes This Bullish Maneuver: Analyst
    Jun 03, 2024 - 13:09
    Bitcoin May Skyrocket Once It Completes This Bullish Maneuver: Analyst
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Michael Saylor Spotlights Major Investment Board's Bet on Bitcoin
    Jun 03, 2024 - 13:09
    Michael Saylor Spotlights Major Investment Board's Bet on Bitcoin
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Cardano Founder on Scaling: 'Things Could Move Very Fast'
    Jun 03, 2024 - 13:09
    Cardano Founder on Scaling: 'Things Could Move Very Fast'
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Celebrating Innovation and Collaboration: The 12th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Southern Africa Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024
    Shaping Tomorrow's Banking Landscape: Celebrating Innovation and Excellence at the 12th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Southern Africa Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024
    Unleash the Future of Digital Innovation: World Conference on Web 3.0 & IoT (Webs Week 2024)
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ancient Ethereum Whale Shifts $32 Million ETH to Major US Exchange: What's Happening?
    Bitcoin May Skyrocket Once It Completes This Bullish Maneuver: Analyst
    Michael Saylor Spotlights Major Investment Board's Bet on Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD