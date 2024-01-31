Analysts Hint at VeChain (VET) Strong Price Performance, While Solana (SOL) Is in Small Correction, KangaMoon (KANG) Enters Presale

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana (SOL) has recently regained traction and has advanced after rebounding from the previous breakout zone. It registered smaller gains but managed to add almost 10% during the past week. However, analysts suggest that VeChain (VET) could soon pass it. KangaMoon ( KANG ) on the other hand is a new project that uses memecoin community as a foundation for its growth.

Solana (SOL) enters correction phase

The Solana (SOL) price chart showcases a declining channel pattern, which respects the upper and lower boundaries as support and resistance levels. The price has been corrected in the past month and has reached the previous breakout zone towards the end of the correction. The Solana price is up 303.6% during the past year but has decreased on the monthly chart.

Moreover, the crypto price did manage to remain above the 20-day EMA, indicating strong momentum. Currently, the Solana crypto is correcting and is forming a declining parallel channel pattern. The price is now intended to maintain a correction phase until it hovers between the upper and lower boundaries of the correction phase. According to the Solana price prediction, it can end 2024 at $145.94.

VeChain (VET) is bullish on charts

VeChain (VET), on the other hand, showcases an increase in its trading volume and price. Looking at it in detail, both the asset volume and price were increasing during the previous week. Specifically, the VeChain price moved from $0.02516 to $0.02886 and is now in the green zone.

Analysts believe that the crypto could soon pass SOL in terms of growth as well, as the VeChain crypto has moved up by 15% YTD as well. The crypto made a comeback, as the price recovered from a key level of around $0.020. The asset has revealed a bullish structure on the daily chart as it climbed higher. It recorded good results in the previous quarter and can rise further. According to the VeChain price prediction, it can end 2024 at $0.0450.

KangaMoon (KANG) aims at strong start in 2024

KangaMoon (KANG) is an upcoming meme coin that is building a strong community of meme enthusiasts. The platform will feature its own store, and NFTs that can provide players with additional value.

Each player will control their character, build it, and unlock unique abilities. Afterward, they can connect with players on a global scale to challenge them in fights and tournaments to test their skills.

Players can earn virtual currency and rare in-game items by winning matches or even by participating in special events and completing challenging quests. The project is currently at Stage 1 of its presale. This community-driven meme coin has the potential to exceed its competitors, as it will create a unique approach.

At the next phase, offering price will be increased, even before hitting the open market.

Moreover, the project will feature 0% buy and sell tax, and it's based on the ERC-20 token standard, making it compatible with most wallets.

Summary

While Solana is in a temporary price correction phase, analysts are projecting significant growth for alternative assets like VeChain. Meanwhile, KANG presale is attracting attention, as it follows most recent DeFi trends and enters first presale stage.

