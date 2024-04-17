Advertisement
    Analyst Issues Crucial Bitcoin Reminder About Halving

    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin might not be as straightforward and predictable as it may seem
    Wed, 17/04/2024 - 10:11
    Analyst Issues Crucial Bitcoin Reminder About Halving
    Bitcoin halving is the hottest topic on the cryptocurrency market right now. But former Ark Invest analyst Chris Burniske suggests there is more to the story. His analysis using the past Bitcoin cycle provides a reminder that Bitcoin's halving and movement in cycles is not as straightforward as it may seem at first glance.

    The chart showing Bitcoin's cycles post-halving reveals a pattern of surges and plunges over several years. Post-halving periods often start with a surge, followed by a cool-off phase. We are currently in such a phase, where growth has slowed down, tempting "lettuce hands" (those quick to sell) to let go. But history suggests that those who hold on could see more prosperous times ahead.

    BTCUSD
    BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

    Looking at Bitcoin's current price chart, we see resistance around the $67,000 mark, with support at $50,000. If Bitcoin holds above this support level and starts climbing, it could attempt to retest its previous highs near $67,000. A break above it could signal the start of a new surge. However, if it slips below the support, we might see further drops before any significant recovery.

    Burniske's reminder is timely as the market is performing poorly. The halving is often just a starting gun, and the race that follows can test the sentiment of investors. The current cycle low points to a period of accumulation, a time when believers in Bitcoin's long-term value might see opportunities where others see stagnation.

    For investors, the key takeaway is that halving has indeed provided fuel for Bitcoin's growth, but at the same time, immediate growth is not guaranteed right before or after halving. The current consolidation phase could be the quiet before the next rise, but only time will tell.

    #Bitcoin
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

