Amazing Bitcoin (BTC) Growth Figure Named by Raoul Pal

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Investor and founder of Real Vision, Bitcoin advocate Raoul Pal has shared a bullish Bitcoin chart with his followers, showing two things the BTC community should be grateful for in the current 2023 year.

Advertisement

$2 million per Bitcoin by 2026

Pal stated that the first thing is that since 2013 the flagship cryptocurrency has demonstrated astounding growth as its price increased by a jaw-dropping 275,000% - BTC gradually rose from $15 to the current $37,253, according to the chart.

Compared to Bitcoin, gold has increased by less than 50%, rising from $1,250 in 2013 to the $2,000 price level now.

Real Vision CEO referred to BTC as “the best-performing asset of all time”. The second thing to be grateful for, per Raoul Pal, is the log trend that Bitcoin continues to move in. The logarithmic chart shared by Pal shows that by 2026 Bitcoin may surge to hit $2,000,000 per unit.

Two things to be grateful for:



Bitcoin - The best-performing asset of all time +275,000% since 2013). A stunning log trend we should be thankful for too... pic.twitter.com/aEr82t3ATm — Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) November 24, 2023

Over the past two days, Bitcoin has increased in price by slightly over 8% as it soared to top the $38,000 level briefly, adding more than $1,000. This massive rise happened as Argentina elected a pro-Bitcoin far-right president Javier Milei.

At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands at $37,876 on the Bitstamp exchange.