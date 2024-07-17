AI Token Qubic to Be Listed on MECX: Details

Qubic, an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem, has announced its token listing on MEXC exchange platform.
Qubic deposits will open on July 16, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. UTC, with trading commencing on July 17, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. UTC, followed by the opening of withdrawals the following day.
"We are excited to partner with MEXC for our token listing, providing our community with greater access and visibility on a global scale," said Eric Fung, APAC Growth Lead at Qubic. "This listing is a crucial step in expanding our ecosystem and driving adoption."Dogecoin Founder Hints That Millennials' Retirement Savings Total 1 Bitcoin, Here's CatchCrucial BTC Price Level for Bitcoin Bull Run Unveiled by Samson MowCardano (ADA) Seeing Extreme Levels of BearishessIs XRP Ready for $0.7? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of $0.00002, Ethereum (ETH) Reversal Halted
As part of its 2024 roadmap, Qubic will integrate with both EVM and non-EVM wallets, including Hashwallet, Heat, Metamask and Tangem. Improved technical documentation and starter kits, as well as the launch of iOS, Android, Windows and macOS wallets, will also be rolled out.
Additionally, Qubic is advancing AI research and development, with the goal of enhancing network performance to reach a stable tick time of 1-2 seconds, through a novel computer reward system that incentivizes advanced hardware utilization.
Founded by Sergey Ivancheglo, the creator behind IOTA and NXT, Qubic is a community-driven, open source project that employs an innovative useful-proof-of-work crypto platform, as well as its quorum-based computer (QBC) system.