AI Token Qubic to Be Listed on MECX: Details

Qubic, an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem, has announced its token listing on MEXC exchange platform.

Advertisement

Qubic deposits will open on July 16, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. UTC, with trading commencing on July 17, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. UTC, followed by the opening of withdrawals the following day.

As part of its 2024 roadmap, Qubic will integrate with both EVM and non-EVM wallets, including Hashwallet, Heat, Metamask and Tangem. Improved technical documentation and starter kits, as well as the launch of iOS, Android, Windows and macOS wallets, will also be rolled out.

Additionally, Qubic is advancing AI research and development, with the goal of enhancing network performance to reach a stable tick time of 1-2 seconds, through a novel computer reward system that incentivizes advanced hardware utilization.

Founded by Sergey Ivancheglo, the creator behind IOTA and NXT, Qubic is a community-driven, open source project that employs an innovative useful-proof-of-work crypto platform, as well as its quorum-based computer (QBC) system.