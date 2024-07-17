Advertisement
AD

    AI Token Qubic to Be Listed on MECX: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    AI token listing on major platform is part of Qubic's ambitious 2024 expansion plan
    Wed, 17/07/2024 - 12:00
    AI Token Qubic to Be Listed on MECX: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Qubic, an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem, has announced its token listing on MEXC exchange platform.

    Advertisement

    Qubic deposits will open on July 16, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. UTC, with trading commencing on July 17, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. UTC, followed by the opening of withdrawals the following day.

    "We are excited to partner with MEXC for our token listing, providing our community with greater access and visibility on a global scale," said Eric Fung, APAC Growth Lead at Qubic. "This listing is a crucial step in expanding our ecosystem and driving adoption."

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Founder Hints That Millennials' Retirement Savings Total 1 Bitcoin, Here's Catch
    Crucial BTC Price Level for Bitcoin Bull Run Unveiled by Samson Mow
    Cardano (ADA) Seeing Extreme Levels of Bearishess
    Is XRP Ready for $0.7? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of $0.00002, Ethereum (ETH) Reversal Halted

    As part of its 2024 roadmap, Qubic will integrate with both EVM and non-EVM wallets, including Hashwallet, Heat, Metamask and Tangem. Improved technical documentation and starter kits, as well as the launch of iOS, Android, Windows and macOS wallets, will also be rolled out.

    Additionally, Qubic is advancing AI research and development, with the goal of enhancing network performance to reach a stable tick time of 1-2 seconds, through a novel computer reward system that incentivizes advanced hardware utilization.

    Founded by Sergey Ivancheglo, the creator behind IOTA and NXT, Qubic is a community-driven, open source project that employs an innovative useful-proof-of-work crypto platform, as well as its quorum-based computer (QBC) system.

    #AI
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    related image Dogecoin Founder Hints That Millennials' Retirement Savings Total 1 Bitcoin, Here's Catch
    Jul 17, 2024 - 12:02
    Dogecoin Founder Hints That Millennials' Retirement Savings Total 1 Bitcoin, Here's Catch
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image SHIB Burns Skyrocket 300% - Hint At Price Burning Zero Soon?
    Jul 17, 2024 - 12:02
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 300% - Hint At Price Burning Zero Soon?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Mysterious 150 Million XRP Ripple Transfer Stuns Community
    Jul 17, 2024 - 12:02
    Mysterious 150 Million XRP Ripple Transfer Stuns Community
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Venom Announces Deepcoin Spot & Futures Listings
    Coinfest Asia 2024: Dive into Web3 Innovation Across 17 Immersive Areas
    BinaryX Announces Historic Vote to Burn 74% of BNX Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Founder Hints That Millennials' Retirement Savings Total 1 Bitcoin, Here's Catch
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 300% - Hint At Price Burning Zero Soon?
    Mysterious 150 Million XRP Ripple Transfer Stuns Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD