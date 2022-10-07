ADA Emerges Among Top 10 Most-Purchased Assets as Whales Hold $5 Million in It

Fri, 10/07/2022 - 15:55
article image
Yuri Molchan
Cardano's native token has again become one of top 10 assets that largest BSC whales are after
ADA Emerges Among Top 10 Most-Purchased Assets as Whales Hold $5 Million in It
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

WhaleStats wallet tracker that is focused on the largest wallets on BSC, Ethereum and a few other blockchains has tweeted that for the top wallets on BSC (also known as BNB Chain), Cardano's ADA has become one of the top 10 most-purchased digital currencies.

At the time of the publication, the largest whales on BSC own $5,255,140 worth of ADA.

Overnight, a cross-chain bridge on the Binance Smart Chain was exploited, with the hacker withdrawing over half a billion USD worth of crypto.

Related
BSC Hack: Here's Main Factor Why BNB Price Remains Almost Unaffected, Per CZ

CZ told CNBC that the team of the exchange was able to minimize the damage to slightly less than $100 million, and BSC itself was not damaged. CZ believes that the confidence of the community in Binance and its blockchain is extremely strong and, for that reason, the BNB price dropped less than 5% and not harder.

#Cardano News #Binance Smart Chain
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Polygon (MATIC) Now Part of Grayscale's Large Cap Fund
10/07/2022 - 15:45
Polygon (MATIC) Now Part of Grayscale's Large Cap Fund
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC and ETC Price Analysis for October 7
10/07/2022 - 15:35
BTC and ETC Price Analysis for October 7
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Cardano Founder and Snoop Dogg's Son to Host Conversations: Details
10/07/2022 - 15:30
Cardano Founder and Snoop Dogg's Son to Host Conversations: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide