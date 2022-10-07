ADA Emerges Among Top 10 Most-Purchased Assets as Whales Hold $5 Million in It

Cardano's native token has again become one of top 10 assets that largest BSC whales are after

WhaleStats wallet tracker that is focused on the largest wallets on BSC, Ethereum and a few other blockchains has tweeted that for the top wallets on BSC (also known as BNB Chain), Cardano's ADA has become one of the top 10 most-purchased digital currencies.

JUST IN: $ADA @CardanoStiftung now on top 10 purchased tokens among 4000 biggest #BSC whales in the last 24hrs 🐳



(and hodl $BBW to see data for the top 4000!)#ADA #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/MHzoIUrNEW — WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) October 7, 2022

At the time of the publication, the largest whales on BSC own $5,255,140 worth of ADA.

Overnight, a cross-chain bridge on the Binance Smart Chain was exploited, with the hacker withdrawing over half a billion USD worth of crypto.

CZ told CNBC that the team of the exchange was able to minimize the damage to slightly less than $100 million, and BSC itself was not damaged. CZ believes that the confidence of the community in Binance and its blockchain is extremely strong and, for that reason, the BNB price dropped less than 5% and not harder.