Accounting Giant Ernst & Young Launches New Application for Calculating Cryptocurrency Taxes

News
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 18:16
Alex Dovbnya
Ernst & Young expands its portfolio of digital business with a tax reporting app for cryptocurrencies
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

‘Big Four’ auditor Ernst & Young has introduced a new application that is supposed to make it easier for cryptocurrency holders to grapple with their taxes, according to the company’s recent press release

EY’s chairwoman of tax services Marna Ricker claims that there was a growing demand for this new product.

Our clients increasingly hold and trade crypto assets, creating the need for an innovative solution to address the evolving complexity around filing crypto taxes.

Related
South Korea Plans to Tax Cryptocurrency, According to Its Finance Minister

Providing cryptocurrency tax assistance  

The app, called EY CryptoPrep, assists its users in calculating crypto-related gains and losses that have to be reported on Form 8949.     

EY’s customers can connect the app to different exchanges to collect data about all their transactions, and it will automatically pick corresponding tax rules and perform all the number-crunching.

It is worth noting that it also applies to previous tax liabilities, not just the current tax year.

This kind of convenience comes at a hefty price -- those with more than 100 transactions will have to shell out $399.  

Related
Crypto Investors Hiding Their Losses From IRS En Masse. That Can Lead to Serious Consequences

Exploring blockchain-based use cases

According to Chirag Patel, EY foundry leader, the launch of the app represents the latest effort of the accounting behemoth to expand its digital businesses: 

EY CryptoPrep is another great showcase of our commitment to address the evolving needs of our clients.

As reported by U.Today, EY also piloted EY Blockchain Analyzer, its auditing software for digital assets, back in April 2018.

This March, its Japanese branch an anti-counterfeiting blockchain service for spotting fake sake.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 minute ago

JPMorgan Predicts Massive Stock Market Rally, and This Could Be Bullish for Bitcoin

Alex Dovbnya
News
3 hours ago

Ripple CEO Says Sending Payment 'Should Be as Easy as Email' as His Company Announces PayID
Alex Dovbnya
News
4 hours ago

China Publishes Its New Blockchain Ranking with Bitcoin in 12th Place. What Coins Are in Top 5?
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies