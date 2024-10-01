Advertisement
AD

    $778 Million in Bonk (BONK) in 24 Hours as Price Skyrockets 10%

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Meme coin Bonk witnessing intense trading activity today
    Tue, 1/10/2024 - 13:45
    $778 Million in Bonk (BONK) in 24 Hours as Price Skyrockets 10%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bulls have returned to the Bonk (BONK) market today as the meme coin has triggered a strong upward rally. From its price to key metrics, BONK is witnessing a massive increase in multiple things, and the community is rejoicing in it. Moreover, it is likely that this bullish sentiment is going to prevail and a more sustained price rally will be established.

    As per CoinGlass data, the trading volume of BONK has surged 36.8% in the last 24 hours. It is currently standing at the $778.9 million range. This is a crucial development as it means that trading activity has witnessed an intense increase, and more investors are jumping on the Bonk bandwagon. It also shows rising investor confidence and interest in the popular meme coin.

    Another metric goes bullish

    Along with it, the Open Interest (OI) of BONK has jumped 19% during the same period. It has reached the astonishing level of $332.7 million. This is yet another positive development for the Solana⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠-based meme coin. This surge in OI suggests that the number of open positions, or contracts, have increased.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Community Should Be Agnostic on Ripple, Believes SEC Veteran
    1 Billion XRP Unlocked by Ripple, XRP Price Reacts With 3% Growth
    "Uptober" Shibarium Tweet Issued by SHIB Team
    Ripple Labs Taps Major License in Dubai: Details

    Investors are opening more positions for BONK, as they are showing great interest in the coin. The rising trading activity coupled with increasing OI are two strong bullish indicators for Bonk coin. They hint toward a potential price breakout that can take the meme coin to the next highs, potentially achieving new all-time highs.

    Advertisement

    Bonk price rallies

    The price of BONK, as of writing time, is trading at $0.00002604. It has witnessed a massive surge of 10.91% over the past 24 hours. Consequently, the market cap of the coin has surged 11.47% to a whopping $1.84 billion. This makes Bonk the 50th largest cryptocurrency on the entire market.

    However, Bonk has the potential to achieve greatness. It is backed by a very active community and also gets support from Solana enthusiasts. Bonk can perform better and more consistently and follow the trajectory of top meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). But let’s see how this current price rally plays out in the coming days.

    #BONK News #Memecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 1, 2024 - 13:36
    RippleX Highlights Major XRP Ledger Enhancements, Here's What's New
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 1, 2024 - 13:29
    Uptober Might Not Be Guaranteed for Bitcoin (BTC), But Top Traders Are Bullish
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    World CX Summit and Awards Showcases Major Insights into the Future of CX
    League of Kingdoms Launches Arena-Z L2 Gaming Blockchain and Platform
    Blocksquare Partners with Polytrade to Enhance RWA Adoption
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $778 Million in Bonk (BONK) in 24 Hours as Price Skyrockets 10%
    RippleX Highlights Major XRP Ledger Enhancements, Here's What's New
    Uptober Might Not Be Guaranteed for Bitcoin (BTC), But Top Traders Are Bullish
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD