    621 Billion in 24 Hours for Shiba Inu (SHIB): What's Happening?

    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Shiba Inu community stunned by massive exchange withdrawals
    Tue, 24/09/2024 - 12:46
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The community has always backed Shiba Inu (SHIB) in times of need, and it appears that whales are coming to the rescue again. Although the popular meme coin had a good run in the last few weeks, it is still stuck in an extended consolidation phase, which seems far from over. But large holders have emerged, and things are expected to reverse from there.

    Shiba Inu is currently in an ideal buying phase, thanks to the ongoing sideways movement. While some may still be pessimistic about the current situation, whales have started to jump on the SHIB bandwagon. They are buying the dips as the meme coin is trading on the lows and a trend reversal is expected.

    Whales offloaded more than 621 billion SHIB tokens from crypto exchanges on Sept. 23, according to the latest data from CryptoQuant. This is among the highest exchange outflows for the coin in the last two weeks. The total value of these transfers, per the current SHIB price, is worth around $9.11 million.

    What does it mean for SHIB price?

    If history is any guide, the Shiba Inu price tends to go higher following massive exchange withdrawals. It is expected that the market may witness some gains this time as well. However, there may not be a massive price rally as it depends on a multitude of other factors as well. The community may still rejoice if SHIB sees a minor price increase.

    As of press time, the popular meme coin is trading at $0.0000147 after a minor price increase of 0.95% in the last 24 hours. Notably, the price is up 10.26% over the last seven days following a broader recovery on the crypto market. With these latest moves from SHIB whales, it is expected that the coin may target the next highs.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

