50 Million XRP Tokens Transferred from Ripple Co-Founder’s Wallet

According to wallet tracking service Whale Alert, 50 million XRP tokens (roughly $29.1 million at current prices) were recently transferred from Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen to an unknown wallet.

This is the first time that such a transaction has taken place since September 2020. On Sept. 22, 2020, a whopping $115 million worth of XRP was transferred from Larsen's personal wallet.

Earlier this year, hackers stole a total of $112 million from Larsen's wallet.

The Ripple co-founder clarified that this was merely an isolated incident, adding that the company's wallets were never compromised.

The XRP token is trading at $0.58, according to data provided by CoinGecko.