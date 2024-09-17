    50 Million XRP Tokens Transferred from Ripple Co-Founder’s Wallet

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The XRP community is busy discussing the massive transaction
    Tue, 17/09/2024 - 7:51
    50 Million XRP Tokens Transferred from Ripple Co-Founder's Wallet
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to wallet tracking service Whale Alert, 50 million XRP tokens (roughly $29.1 million at current prices) were recently transferred from Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen to an unknown wallet. 

    This is the first time that such a transaction has taken place since September 2020. On Sept. 22, 2020, a whopping $115 million worth of XRP was transferred from Larsen's personal wallet. 

    Earlier this year, hackers stole a total of $112 million from Larsen's wallet.

    The Ripple co-founder clarified that this was merely an isolated incident, adding that the company's wallets were never compromised. 

    The XRP token is trading at $0.58, according to data provided by CoinGecko.

     

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

